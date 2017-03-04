Starzyk stars late as Pine Plains wins third straight section title

NEWBURGH – Ashley Starzyk gazed in awe at what she had just been handed, pressed it against her chest and blushed a bit. It was as if she had been gifted a rare gem.

“I love it!” she later exclaimed. “It’s beautiful.”

Several of her teammates reacted similarly.

It wasn’t even the championship plaque that elicited that reaction on Friday. No, this precious memento was dark blue and made of nylon, and it matched the Pine Plains girls basketball uniforms quite well.

At this point, it seems, those sectional championship T-shirts are all the rave for the Bombers. And in typical fashion, Pine Plains earned some more for the collection.

Starzyk starred with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in leading the top-seeded Bombers over Millbrook, 56-41, to capture a third consecutive Section 9 Class C championship at Mount St. Mary College.

The Bombers will face the Section 1 champion (Haldane or Hamilton) in a regional semifinal Tuesday, 5 p.m. at SUNY New Paltz.

“Winning has become a tradition here and it’s something we expect,” said forward Cat Simmons, who also led the Pine Plains softball team to a section title last spring. “But it’s always the most exciting thing to get it done.”

Getting it done wasn’t easy. In fact, it took a fourth-quarter surge for Pine Plains to finally silence No.2 Millbrook. Each time it seemed the Bombers were about to pull away in the second and third quarters, Millbrook answered with a spurt to keep it close. But it was Starzyk, late, who sealed it.

The 6-foot-3 center scored 10 in the fourth, including three quick baskets to open the period. She sank a reverse layup after recovering a loose ball along the baseline, pushing the lead to 48-38 with 5:06 remaining.

“It was big for her to step up and take over like she did,” guard Tia Fumasoli said. “She’s capable of that and she came through when we needed it.”

Frances Snyder scored 11 points and Bella Starzyk had 11 points and six rebounds for Pine Plains (15-6). Simmons added eight points and three steals, and Haley Strang scored four points. Fumasoli had five points but made her mark on defense with two steals and six deflections on the perimeter.

Simmons and Snyder each drained two three-pointers in the first, helping stake Pine Plains to a 21-14 lead. But Millbrook pulled within 27-23 at intermission.

It took a while for the Bombers to get their inside game going. Millbrook’s Erin Fox dominated the paint with 14 of her 18 points in the first half and Pine Plains found it difficult to contain the freshman until switching to a zone defense, Ashley Starzyk said. On the other end, Millbrook’s foul trouble and Starzyk’s maneuvering out of double teams helped free her.

“Each year, we get nervous coming into these big games, but we get even more excited after them,” said Ashley Starzyk, a senior. “It’s a thrill.”

Sam McKenna had eight points and Kaitlyn Daly scored seven for the Blazers (15-6), who had last reached the final in 2014.

The silver lining for Millbrook is immediately visible on their roster. The Blazers have no seniors and eight underclassmen, so this season can serve as a building block. The future certainly seems bright.

But the present belongs to Pine Plains, which has won the last two regional championships and now has designs on claiming a state title.

Oh, speaking of designs…

“I would’ve preferred long sleeves,” sophomore Bella Starzyk joked as she showed off her T-shirt. “But these are definitely nice.”

Fitting.

