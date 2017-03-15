State association turns down Memphis East's request to play in DICK'S Sporting Goods High School Nationals

Memphis East is the No. 3 team in the Super 25 high school basketball rankings. The Mustangs are in the state quarterfinals and hope to win the state AAA championship this week. Even if they do, that will be the end of Memphis East’s season.

The Mustangs’ request for a waiver to play in the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals was denied Tuesday by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Board of Control, as reported first by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The waiver would have been needed since the TSSAA’s rules prohibit any postseason play beyond the state tournament.

The reaction was swift from by Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey E. Hopson and others:

Very disappointed that @tssaa denied our request to allow nationally ranked @EastMustangs to play in national tournament in New York. 😶 pic.twitter.com/QedkiU15zT — Dorsey Hopson, II (@SCSSupt) March 15, 2017

This is terrible. Most of these boys will never get a chance to travel to New York. TSSAA SMH https://t.co/I5Fl18DQcn — J. Smith (@Franchise_deal) March 15, 2017