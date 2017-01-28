State Basketball Hall of Fame inducts 7 in 2017 class

NEWARK – Kelly Wickes likely was speaking for each of her fellow inductees Saturday when she described being enshrined in the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame as “priceless.”

The former William Penn High standout was joined by six others inducted Saturday at the Embassy Suites: former high school players Bruce Kelleher of Salesianum, the late Leon Wilson of De La Warr, Davineia Payne of Caravel and William “Tail” Davis from William Penn, plus coach Don Haman of Glasgow and referee Mike Wynn.

The Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame was founded in 2007 by the Delaware Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association and has now inducted 48 players and 24 coaches, officials and friends of the sport.

The 2017 class:

Tail Davis: The three-time All-State guard set a still-standing William Penn scoring record with 1,866 career points while starring on teams that included fellow Hall of Famers Gary Lumpkin and Lenny Brown. Part of William Penn teams that won the Slam Dunk to the Beach and state championships his junior year (1993-94) and lost in the state finals his senior year to St. Mark’s on Alex Karlsen’s last-second heave. Scored over 1,000 points in two All-CIAA seasons at Virginia Union after starring at Gulf Coast Community College.

Don Haman: Became coach at Glasgow, which hadn’t had a winning season in 12 years, and guided the Dragons to a 235-97 record over 14 seasons, with state championships in 1993 and 2003. Also starred as a player at the old Gunning-Bedford High as a senior in 1964, when he became just the eighth Delaware schoolboy to exceed 1,000 points. Played football, basketball and baseball at Delaware State.

Bruce Kelleher: State high school player of the year at Salesianum in 1956 and 1957, when he became just the third Delawarean to surpass 1,000 points. Then starred at Maryland, where he became the Terps’ seventh-leading all-time scorer and was a two-time captain.

Davineia Payne: State high school player of the year as a Caravel senior in 2002. Two-time All-State pick scored 1,567 points. Started all 113 games of her college career at La Salle, where she was Big Five Rookie of the Year, second-team All-Atlantic 10 and second-team All-Big Five. Scored 1,124 points, 15th in Explorers history, and also twice led La Salle in rebounds and was captain for two years. Played professionally in Europe for five years.

Kelly Wickes: Three-time All-State guard at William Penn scored 1,516 points, which was a state record when she graduated in 1987. Then starred at Temple, where she was second in the Atlantic 10 in 3-point percentage (44.0) as a sophomore and sparked the Owls to their first NCAA appearance.

Leon Wilson: All-State player at the old De La Warr High in 1976 before being all-conference at Cheyney State (Pa.), which he led to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 1980. Was then a double-digit scorer in the Continental Basketball Association, excelled for nearly a decade in the Charles Baker League and played until 1987 in Argentina and Puerto Rico.

Mike Wynn: Former P.S. du Pont High player spent 25 years as a referee with IAABO Board 11, serving as president for four years. Also co-founded the Northern Delaware Basketball Officials Association, of which he remains vice president, and has recruited and trained many current officials.

