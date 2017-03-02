State championships: Dozens of athletes have sights set on titles

State championships will be decided this weekend for four of the winter season’s scholastic sports.

The New York State Public High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championship Meet will be held at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island, with swimming preliminaries and diving finals set for Friday and swimming finals slated for Saturday. New Paltz’s Seamus Trzewik-Quinn headlines the list of title hopefuls, entering the meet with the fourth-fastest time in the state in the 100-yard backstroke and the 11th-fastest time in the 200 individual medley.

The state Indoor Track and Field Championships for boys and girls will be held Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex on Staten Island, beginning at 9 a.m. Arlington’s Joe Morrison has the second-fastest time this season in the boys 1,000-meter run, while Our Lady of Lourdes’ Caroline Timm is seeded sixth in the girls 1,500.

The state Gymnastics Championships are scheduled for Saturday at Cold Spring Harbor High School on Long Island, beginning at 10 a.m. Wappingers’ Olivia Frederick will compete in the all-around, after taking her first Section 1 all-around crown earlier this month.

The state boys and girls Bowling Championships, hosted by Gates Bowl in Rochester, are scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. both days. The team championship will be held Saturday with the individual tournament following on Sunday. Arlington, John Jay, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Highland are each sending three bowlers.

Here’s a look at who is competing:

Boys swimming and diving



Event: Seed-swimmer or team name (seed time)

200-yard medley relay: 17-New Paltz (1:38.53); 36-Lourdes (1:40.55)

200 freestyle: 22-Rhett Burns, Roosevelt (1:44.78); 61-Robert Reining, Roosevelt (1:47.58)

200 individual medley: 11-Seamus Trzewik-Quinn, New Paltz (1:55.68); 49-Phillip Volaski, Arlington (2:00.57)

50 freestyle: 54-Leo Kuyl, New Paltz (22.18); 55-Andrew Valentino, Highland (22.19)

100 butterfly: 31-Chauncey Nicholas, Wappingers (52.66); 44-Robert Reining, Roosevelt (53.33); 51-Elias Econopouly, Rhinebeck (53.61); 57-Jason Boyko, Lourdes (53.69)

100 freestyle: 25-Christian Thomas, Lourdes (47.79); 45-Leo Kuyl, New Paltz (48.57); 51-Michael Baione, Arlington (48.72)

500 freestyle: 20-Rhett Burns, Roosevelt (4:47.00); 37-Jason Boyko, Lourdes (4:50.27)

200 freestyle relay: 23-New Paltz (1:29.69)

100 backstroke: 4-Seamus Trzewik-Quinn, New Paltz (51.30); 5-Christian Thomas, Lourdes (51.42)

100 breaststroke: 17-Elias Econopouly, Rhinebeck (59.58)

400 freestyle relay: 22-Lourdes (3:16.10)

Indoor track and field



Boys

Kabongo Barry, Spackenkill: Seeded ninth in the 55-meter dash (6.46 seconds); seeded 16th in the 300 dash (35.68)

Jaheim Jones, Lourdes: Seeded 10th in the 55 dash (6.46)

Joe Morrison, Arlington: Seeded second in the 1,000 run (2:29.61)

Arlington’s 3,200 relay of Michael Asselmeyer, Matthew Dillon, Mark Scanlon, Joe Morrison and Matthew Baloga: Seeded first (7:55.35)

Dagi Tadesse, New Paltz: Seeded third in the pole vault (15 feet)

Will Whelan, Lourdes: Seeded third as a member of Section 1’s intersectional distance medley relay

Wyatt Matyas, Roosevelt: Seeded 10th as an alternate on Section 9’s intersectional distance medley relay

Girls

Jummie Akinwunmi, Beacon: Seeded 10th in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches)

Caroline Timm, Lourdes: Seeded sixth in the 1,500 run (4:39.22)

Kaela Santos, New Paltz: Seeded 26th in the shot put (33 feet, 8.75 inches)

Sarah Trainor, Roosevelt: Seeded 19th in the 1,500 run (4:50.36)

Taylor Young, Ketcham: Seeded 18th in the 55 dash (7.34)

Gymnastics



Franklin D. Roosevelt: Shannon Kelly (floor exercise, uneven bars, vault), Dannika Bolitho (balance beam, uneven bars, vault), Clara Patton (uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise)

Wappingers: Olivia Frederick (all-around), Zoe Markou (balance beam), Jessica Healey (floor exercise)

Boys and girls bowling



Boys

Lenny Cassaburra, Highland

Ryan Padgett, Roosevelt

Matt Rice, Arlington

Michael Sheridan, John Jay

Derrick Storms, Roosevelt

Girls

Natalie Colaizzo, Roosevelt

Leah Cole, Arlington

Amanda Darmochwal, Highland

Brooke Harris, Highland

Victoria Pacacha, John Jay

Lauren Regan, Arlington

Alyssa Rubeo, John Jay