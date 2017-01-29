State college basketball roundup: Ball State outlasts Western Michigan

Here’s a roundup of Saturday’s college basketball action from around the state:

MEN

Ball State 84, Western Michigan 78: Tayler Persons scored 24 points, Franko House added 18, and Ball State outlasted Western Michigan.

Western Michigan trailed the entire second half, but Thomas Wilder twice cut the deficit to two — first on a jumper with 4:05 left to make it 71-69, and one possession later answering House’s 3-pointer at 74-72.

Tucker Haymond’s jumper for the Broncos cut it to 79-76 with 59 seconds left, but the Cardinals — the best free-throw shooting team in the Mid-American Conference — made 5 of 6 from the line down the stretch to seal it.

Ball State (14-7, 5-3) led 44-34 at the break and by as many as 14 points in the second half. Sean Sellers’ 3-pointer with 12:33 left capped an 8-0 run and gave the Cardinals a 59-45 lead. Persons was 9 of 11 from the field, and Ball State shot 58.3 percent (28 for 48) overall.

Haymond finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Western Michigan (6-14, 2-6). Wilder added 19 points.

Fort Wayne 87, Oral Roberts 83: Brent Calhoun drove for a layup and made two free throws in the final minute to secure Fort Wayne’s win over Oral Roberts in Summit League play.

Fort Wayne led throughout the second half until Jalen Bradley made two free throws to give Oral Roberts an 80-79 lead with 1:19 left. Calhoun responded with a layup to retake the lead, and Mo Evans and Kason Harrell each added two free throws to go ahead 85-80. ORU’s Aaron Young drilled a trey to close to 85-83 with 12 seconds remaining. Calhoun hit the final free throws for the win.

Calhoun finished with a career-high 19 points, making 8 of 12 field-goal attempts. Bryson Scott added 16 points and John Konchar chipped in 13 points while pulling down 14 rebounds for Fort Wayne (16-7, 5-4). Harrell added 12 points.

Albert Owens led ORU (7-16, 3-6) with 20 points.

Loyola Chicago 81, Indiana State 66: Milton Doyle scored 20 points, Clayton Custer added 15, and hot-shooting Loyola Chicago rolled to a wire-to-wire win.

Doyle finished 5 of 10 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line, the lone miss for the Ramblers, who made 23 of 24 from the charity stripe. Loyola entered as the 217th-best free-throw shooting team at 68.2 percent.

Leading 15-10 midway through the first half, the Ramblers used a 14-3 run over the next six minutes to take a 29-13 lead and effectively put the game out of reach. Loyola led 42-24 at the half and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Ramblers (16-7, 6-4 Missouri Valley) shot 10 of 16 on 3-pointers, including 7 of 9 in the second half. They finished 24 of 46 (52.2 percent) overall.

Loyola has its best record through 23 games since the 1984-85 team, which eventually reached the NCAA Sweet 16, the last Rambler club to earn an NCAA tournament berth.

Brenton Scott and Everett Clemons each scored 12 points for Indiana State (7-15, 1-9), which has lost four straight and nine of 10.

WOMEN

IUPUI 62, Fort Wayne 48: The Jaguars jumped all over the Mastodons in the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to their fifth straight victory.

IUPUI (16-6, 6-3 Summit League) outscored Fort Wayne (4-18, 1-8) 21-12 in the first quarter and took a 35-21 lead into halftime.

Jenna Gunn and Mikale Rogers each scored 15 points, as four Jaguars reached double-digits in scoring. The Jaguars defense racked up 12 steals and forced 19 Mastadon turnovers.

Selena Lozada led Fort Wayne with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting.