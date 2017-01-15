State college basketball roundup: Northwestern honors Jordan Hankins during game

WOMEN

Northwestern 80, Indiana 67: The Northwestern women’s basketball team honored Jordan Hankins by wearing her name and number during warmups and then, in a gym filled with the school’s athletes, won in its first game since her death.

The Wildcats beat Indiana Saturday less than a week after the sophomore guard committed suicide.

The body of the 19-year-old from Indianapolis was found in her dorm room on Monday. Because of the tragedy, Northwestern’s game at Minnesota on Wednesday was postponed.

A block of roughly 300 of Northwestern’s 472 total athletes — including the men’s basketball team in their jerseys — clustered in the west end of the 8,117-seat Welsh-Ryan and stood for much of the game.

After the victory, the team huddled at center court with players wrapping their arms over each other’s shoulders while the band played the alma mater. The crowd followed with a restrained cheer.

Before the game, a moment of silence for Hankins was observed after a photo montage of her was presented on the scoreboard and the arena announcer somberly told the crowd of a “loss in Northwestern’s family.”

Wildcats sophomore guard Amber Jamison wore Hankins’ No. 5 jersey and made her first start in 18 games. She finished with 13 points.

While the Wildcats seemed to bring their usual game faces and focus to the floor and bench against the Hoosiers, they got a boisterous boost of solidarity from fellow Northwestern student-athletes in the school’s 18 other sports programs. Most in the group wore white and purple shirts, and stomped, clapped and cheered when Northwestern made a shot or grabbed a rebound.

The lower bowl of 8,117 seat Welsh-Ryan arena, where crowds for women’s games usually have been just under 1,000 this season, was nearly full. The crowd spilled into the upper half of the south section, while the upper north section was curtained off as usual for women’s basketball.

The 5-foot-8 Hankins played in 11 games, all off the bench, and averaged 3.6 points. Her name, photo and stats remained on the team’s pregame information materials.

According to a Northwestern athletic department spokesman, services for Hankins will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 in Indianapolis at the Eastern Star Church at 11 a.m.

Ball State 80, Akron 70: Four Cardinals scored in double figures to help lift Ball State to a win Saturday at Worthen Arena. With the win, Ball State improves to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in Mid-American Conference action while the Zips drop to 7-9 on the year and 0-5 in league play.

Senior guard Jill Morrison paced the Cardinals with 16 points, while senior center Renee Bennett taillied 15. Carmen Grande and Calyn Hosea scored 13 each. Grande also added 11 assists to notch a double-double.

Ball State got off to a slow start, finding itself in a 20-17 hole after the first quarter. But the Cardinals rebounded in a big way in the second period, outscoring Akron 31-13 and taking a 48-33 lead into halftime. The Zips battled back late, but never came closer than an eight-point deficit.

IUPUI 71, Denver 49: IUPUI put an end to its three-game losing skid with a dominating performance against Denver.

The Jaguars (12-6, 2-3) were led by their defense, which forced 15 turnovers and held the Pioneers (4-14, 1-4) to just 34.7 percent shooting.

Sydney Hall led IUPUI’s offense with 19 points. She shot 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Danielle Lawrence chipped in 12 points, while Mikale Rogers added 11 and six rebounds.

MEN

Valparaiso 78, Cleveland State 67: Alec Peters scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half and Valparaiso overcame a slow start to win its third-straight game.

Tevonn Walker made all 10 of his free throws and added 14 points for the Crusaders (14-4, 4-1 Horizon League). Walker and Peters, who was 10 of 13 from the line, both had nine rebounds as Valpo had a 43-25 advantage on the boards. Valparaiso also made 32-of-37 free throws — 20-of-24 in the second half — for a 15 point advantage from the line.

The Crusaders started 1 of 11 from the field and trailed 16-4 nearing the midway point of the first half. They battled back and tied it at 27 on a 3-pointer at the 4:03 mark. Peters followed with a free throw and a pair of baskets to help build a 34-28 lead at the half.

The lead reached 17 on several occasions in the second half before the Vikings got within 68-64 on a Bobby Word 3 with 3:21 to play. Valpo scored nine straight to regain control.

Rob Edwards had 22 points and Word 14 for Cleveland State (5-13, 1-5).

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

IUPUI 91, Oral Roberts 85: D.J. McCall was 8-of-12 from the floor for 21 points as IUPUI held off Oral Roberts to stop a 10-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles.

The Jaguars were leading 84-76 with 2:02 left when ORU’s Kris Martin drilled a 3-point jumper and followed with a layup and two free throws to close to 84-83 with 32 seconds remaining. IUPUI answered with seven free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Matt O’Leary added 17 points and Kellon Thomas, who made four free throws in the final 30 seconds, finished with 15 for IUPUI (8-11, 2-3 Summit), which halted a three-game losing skid.

The Jaguars, leading 50-47 at the half, never trailed in the second period.

Martin drilled 5-of-10 from distance to finish with 25 for ORU (5-14, 1-4). Albert Owens had 21 points and Jalen Bradley added 17.

Ball State 92, Buffalo 77: Tayler Persons scored 17 points and made six assists leading six players into double figures as Ball State walloped Buffalo in Mid-American Conference play.

Ryan Weber and Jeremie Tyler each scored 17 points off the bench for Ball State (11-6, 2-2). Franko House scored 13 while Francis Kiapway and Sean Sellers added 10 each. The Cardinals shot 49 percent from the field (31-63) with nine 3-pointers and were 21-for-26 at the free throw line.

David Kadiri led Buffalo (7-10, 1-3) with a career-high 23 points — more than double his previous high score this season. He made 11 of 13 field goals and added 11 rebounds for his first double-double.

Nick Perkins, Willie Conner and Blake Hamilton combined for 36 points off the bench for the Bulls. Hamilton with 14 points and nine assists.

Indiana State 81, Bradley 71: Matt Van Scyoc scored 22 points and Jordan Barnes a career-high 20 and Indiana State rode a big first half to victory over Bradley on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak in picking up its first Missouri Valley Conference win.

Van Scyoc made six 3-pointers and Barnes five for the Sycamores (7-11, 1-5), who were 11 of 21 from the arc in the first half in taking a 44-22 lead.

Indiana State cooled to 3-of-11 3-point shooting in the second half but the Braves (8-11, 3-3) were only able to get within single digits at 64-56 on Darrell Brown’s 3-pointer with 6:50 left. Two free throws each from Barnes and Everett Clemons made it 14-point lead with a minute remaining.

Laquarious Paige added 10 points for the Sycamores.

Brown had 20 points for Bradley, which has lost eight straight at Indiana State. Donte Thomas and Nate Kennell added 12 points each.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

South Dakota 66, Fort Wayne 63: Matt Mooney scored a career-high 30 points, including five in the final minute, to lead South Dakota over Fort Wayne.

The Coyotes (13-8, 4-2 Summit) held a 61-56 lead with 3:10 to play before Kason Harrell drilled a 3-pointer and Bryson Scott added back-to-back layups to give Fort Wayne a 63-61 lead.

Both teams went scoreless for over a minute until Mooney made a layup, was fouled by Fort Wayne’s Brent Calhoun, and completed the 3-point play for a 64-63 Coyote’s lead.

Two more Mooney free throws extended the lead to three, and Mo Evans’ missed a 3 with five seconds left and sealed the Mastodons fate.

Tyler Hagedorn added 15 points for South Dakota, who shot just 37.8 percent but held a 20-8 advantage at the free throw line.

Bryson Scott led Fort Wayne (14-5, 3-2) with 21 points. Evans added 19.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Southern Illinois 73, Evansville 61: Mike Rodriguez nailed 3 of 5 from long distance to total 20 points and lead Southern Illinois.

The teams traded punches until the Salukis broke away in the second part of the final period.

Southern Illinois’ Thik Bol, who finished with 12 points, opened the game with a dunk and the Salukis took a 33-31 lead into the half. They opened the second period on an 8-3 run to go up 41-34 at the 17:56 mark. The Aces answered with a 9-2 run to tie and took a 47-45 lead after Dru Smith drilled a 3 midway in the second half. The Salukis responded with a 22-8 run and coasted to the win.

Sean Lloyd added 14 points for Southern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won five of its last seven.

Ryan Taylor and Jaylon Brown had 19 apiece for Evansville (10-9, 1-5).

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}

p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 13.0px Verdana; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000; min-height: 16.0px}

span.s1 {font-kerning: none}