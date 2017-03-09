State girls basketball preview: D5

CLAYTON

Nickname: Bears. Coach: Kevin Fall (129-38, seventh season). Enrollment: 130. Miles from Resch Center: 250. Season record: 27-0 (12-0, Lakeland-Central, first place). WIAA State appearance: Third. Last time at state appearance: 2016.

SEASON RESULTS

Siren W 66-19 Frederic W 76-16 Shell Lake W 62-34 Turtle Lake W 61-26 Cameron W 60-44 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser W 60-21 Luck W 57-12 Grantsburg W 65-29 Plum City/Elmwood W 52-28 Northwood W 57-18 Spring Valley W 85-45 Clear Lake W 52-26 Shell Lake W 82-19 McDonnell Central W 59-40 Turtle Lake W 53-15 Cameron W 54-37 Clear Lake W 44-32 Osceola W 64-33 Northwood W 59-29 Prairie Farm W 63-29 Bruce W 65-27 Prairie Farm W 53-47 New Auburn W 77-15 Prairie Farm W 65-28 Prentice W 53-50 McDonnell Central W 55-42 Mercer W 67-31

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 4 Isabelle Magnuson G Fr. 5-6 11 McKenna Larson F Sr. 5-10 12 Jensyn Bussewitz F Sr. 5-6 13 Kiana Fall G So. 5-1 22 Jaedyn Bussewitz G So. 5-4 23 Alison Leslie F So. 5-9 24 Kailey Ketz F So. 5-6 25 Mackinzie Fall G Sr. 5-3

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE

Nickname: Purgolders. Coach: David Ziegelbauer & Beth Gotstein (52-19, fourth season). Enrollment: 189. Miles from Resch Center: 116. Season record: 22-4 (Independent). WIAA State appearance: First.

SEASON RESULTS

Brookfield Academy L 46-39 Milwaukee Golda Meir W 59-39 HOPE Christian W 56-33 University School L 34-26 Milwaukee Hamilton W 75-27 Carmen W 73-39 Deerfield L 58-54 Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Le W 80-75 Milwaukee Lutheran W 74-47 Poynette W 63-61 Lake Mills W 58-55 Heritage Christian W 77-51 Destiny W 80-22 Milwaukee Obama SCTE W 75-3 Random Lake W 75-66 Milwaukee Golda Meir W 81-50 Milwaukee School of Languages L 62-59 Milwaukee South W 87-34 Messmer W 84-29 Carmen W 87-30 Destiny W 90-9 Milwaukee Washington W 69-66 Catholic Central W 70-56 Sheboygan Lutheran W 75-65 Hilbert W 68-58 Fall River W 76-74

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 1 DayJanae Bivins G Fr. 5-1 3 Taviana Cowart G So. 5-5 4 Tamara PughTorres G Jr. 5-5 5 Parsh Pierson G Jr. 5-4 10 Shemera Williams G So. 5-9 12 Tatyana Cox F Jr. 5-7 13 Latondrana Penny F Jr. 5-7 14 Diamond Martin G Fr. 5-2 15 Tatianya Evans C Sr. 5-9

LOYAL

Nickname: Greyhounds. Coach: Mike Rueth (110-43, sixth season). Enrollment: 168. Miles from Resch Center: 151. Season record: 23-4 (15-1, Cloverbelt-East, first place). WIAA State appearance: First.

SEASON RESULTS

Gilman W 48-26 Greenwood W 77-24 Assumption L 48-47 Nekoosa W 68-31 Neillsville L 68-37 Colby W 76-43 Spencer W 74-55 Granton W 82-18 Columbus Catholic W 48-43 Regis W 59-46 Marathon L 56-51 Owen-Withee W 58-57 Gilman W 45-19 Barneveld W 65-47 Neillsville W 66-48 Greenwood W 68-28 Colby W 64-46 Spencer W 63-36 Granton W 67-10 Columbus Catholic W 71-44 Owen-Withee W 60-48 McDonnell Central L 57-51 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran W 77-29 Rosholt W 63-21 Newman Catholic W 55-41 Tri-County W 72-44 Green Bay NEW Lutheran W 68-51

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 2 Keralin Genteman G Fr. 5-3 3 Olivia Horn G Fr. 5-5 4 Remi Geiger G Fr. 5-4 5 Montana Acker G So. 5-6 10 Morgan Reinwald G Sr. 5-5 12 Hannah Peroshek G So. 5-6 14 Bryanna Rayhorn F/G Jr. 5-7 15 Emily Goodbrand F/G So. 5-9 20 Hailey Rueth F/G So. 5-8 22 Taylor Wilke F So. 5-8 24 Amanda Krasselt F So. 5-7 25 Karsyn Rueth F Sr. 6-0 30 Gabrielle Hederer G Fr. 5-5 34 Bailey Bravener F Fr. 5-9

BANGOR

Nickname: Cardinals. Coach: Merlin Jones (119-54, seventh season). Enrollment: 180. Miles from Resch Center: 183. Season record: 24-3 (14-0, Scenic Bluffs, first place). WIAA State appearance: Second. Last time at state: 1997.

SEASON RESULTS

Luther W 66-23 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau W 45-39 Necedah W 85-34 New Lisbon W 70-18 Cashton W 51-33 Brookwood W 70-49 Blair-Taylor W 64-46 Stratford L 47-40 Cochrane-Fountain City W 54-47 Hillsboro W 66-27 Royall W 54-13 Aquinas L 69-43 Necedah W 50-33 Arcadia W 46-43 New Lisbon W 78-28 Melrose-Mindoro L 62-47 Cashton W 49-36 Brookwood W 67-32 Wonewoc-Center W 80-15 Hillsboro W 70-53 Royall W 68-29 Wonewoc-Center W 77-9 Weston W 91-13 Eleva-Strum W 68-40 Augusta W 74-25 Hillsboro W 56-45 Shullsburg W 63-49

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 3 Ari Hundt G Jr. 5-10 5 Ashlie Lockington G So. 5-5 11 Haylee Leonard G Jr. 5-4 13 Lily Martin G Sr. 5-6 15 Aleah Fortier G Jr. 5-6 21 Elizabeth Nicolai G Jr. 5-8 23 Emma Wittmershaus F Jr. 6-2 25 Jaclynn Freit F Jr. 5-9 35 Courtney Cesterle F So. 5-10 45 Trisha Jones G So. 5-3 51 Mikaela Jepson F Sr. 5-10

Division 5 Notebook

Clayton pummeled the competition en route to an unbeaten season, with just one game decided by single digits. The Beats beat Prairie Farm 53-47 to end the regular season, but won against them again 65-28 in regionals the next week. Sophomore Alison Leslie averages 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and sophomore Kailey Ketz averages 14.6 points and 3.2 assists per contest. This is Clayton’s third trip to the state tournament, with one last year and the other 1995. … Milwaukee Academy of Science is making its first state appearance, led by the dynamic scoring of sophomore Shemera Williams, who averages 31.1 points per game, tops in the state. She also averages 8.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 4.3 steals per contest. Senior Tatianya averages 15.2 points and 11.8 rebounds and junior Tamarra PughTorres is at 1.07 ppg. The Novas won games by scores of 75-3 and 90-9. Co-head coach Beth Gotstein was a starting guard on Luxemburg-Casco’s 2004 Division 2 championship team. … Loyal is making its first state appearance after cruising through the postseason, winning games by 42, 14, 28 and 19 points. Senior Morgan Reinwand averages 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals per game for the Greyhounds, while senior forward Karsyn Rueth is at 15.7 points and 7.5 boards. … Bangor is making its second trip to state, the other coming when it won the title in 1997. The Cardinals average 12 steals per game, with seven girls on the team averaging at least one per game. Junior 6-2 forward Emma Wittmershaus is the lone double-figure scorer, averaging 14.8 points along with 6.9 rebounds.

Compiled by Adam Thompson and Marty Kauffman/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Division 5 schedule

Friday

Clayton (27-0) vs. Milw. Academy of Science (22-4), 9:05 a.m.

Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3), 10:35 a.m.

Saturday

D5 championship game, 11:05 a.m.