State girls hoops preview: D1

APPLETON NORTH

Nickname: Lightning. Coach: Joseph Russom (153-66, ninth season). Enrollment: 1800. Miles from Resch Center: 25. Season record: 26-0 (18-0, Fox Valley Association, first place). WIAA State appearance: Fourth. Last time at state: 2016.

SEASON RESULTS

Chippewa Falls W 61-44 Tippecanoe Valley (IN) W 50-39 Fort Wayne South (IN) W 68-46 Neenah W 81-45 Kimberly W 49-41 Appleton East W 55-45 Kaukauna W 68-32 Oshkosh West W 60-40 Fond du Lac W 60-42 Hortonville W 72-55 Neenah W 62-39 Appleton West W 50-46 Appleton West W 57-45 Oshkosh North W 68-34 Kimberly W 52-47 Appleton East W 61-46 Marshfield W 80-55 Kaukauna W 77-32 Oshkosh West W 72-25 Fond du Lac W 59-47 Hortonville W 61-58 Oshkosh North W 61-29 Oshkosh West W 70-33 Oshkosh North W 62-47 Appleton West W 61-47 Chippewa Falls W 79-52

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 2 Kari Brekke G Jr. 5-6 3 Taylor Sieg F Jr. 5-8 4 Sydney Squier G So. 5-7 5 Nikki Van Wyk G So. 5-6 10 Anna Laux G So. 5-8 11 Emma Erickson F Fr. 6-1 12 Callie Pohlman G/F Sr. 5-7 13 Kylie Beecher F Jr. 5-8 14 Kalen Klitzke F Jr. 5-8 15 Teagan Prusinski G So. 5-6 20 Sydney Levy G Jr. 5-8 21 Lilli Van Handel F So. 5-7 23 Paige Schabo F So. 5-10 24 Kate Lukashewich F Sr. 6-0 31 Makayla White F So. 6-0

MILWAUKEE KING

Nickname: Generals. Coach: Craig Machut (162-56, ninth season). Enrollment: 1462. Miles from Resch Center: 113. Season record: 25-0 (8-0, Milwaukee City-Gold, first place). WIAA State appearance: Fifth. Last time at state: 2012.

SEASON RESULTS

Kenosha Tremper W 77-53 Green Bay Preble W 75-36 Baraboo W 75-40 Milwaukee Washington W 88-47 Oak Creek W 65-54 St. Joseph CC (WV) W 78-69 Caravel Academy (DE) W 66-57 Ursuline Academy (DE) W 54-49 Milwaukee School of Languages W 92-58 Racine Horlick W 80-47 Milwaukee Riverside W 82-47 Geneva (IL) W 51-50 Homestead W 69-54 Milwaukee Vincent W 70-49 New Berlin Eisenhower W 57-53 Milwaukee Washington W 86-55 Arrowhead W 58-54 Milwaukee School of Languages W 60-34 Milwaukee Riverside W 78-54 Sussex Hamilton W 80-43 Milwaukee Vincent W 69-42 West Allis Central W 74-37 Milwaukee Vincent W 77-54 Divine Savior Holy Angels W 61-58 Oak Creek W 63-52

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 2 Annaly Garcia G So. 5-4 3 Imani Colon G Fr. 5-3 5 Tishara Morehouse G Jr. 5-3 10 Aleah Herron G Jr. 5-4 11 Keshawna-Haynes-Thomas G So. 5-5 21 Kaye Clark G So. 5-8 22 Nina Blade F So. 6-1 23 Saniah Hardison G Fr. 5-7 24 Kateasha Price G Jr. 5-7 25 Briasha Townsend G Fr. 5-6 30 Viveca Malendziak G Jr. 5-8 34 Jada Patterson F Sr. 5-10 42 Mariah DuPree C Sr. 6-0 44 Sydnee Roby C So. 6-4

DE PERE

Nickname: Redbirds. Coach: Jeremy Boileau (24-2, first season). Enrollment: 1349. Miles from Resch Center: Six. Season record: 24-2 (17-1, Fox River Classic, first place). WIAA State appearance: Eighth. Last time at state: 2012.

SEASON RESULTS

Oshkosh West W 70-42 Waukesha West W 38-35 Kettle Moraine W 55-31 Algoma W 55-24 Notre Dame W 47-39 Manitowoc Lincoln W 75-30 Green Bay Southwest W 60-46 Green Bay Preble W 66-29 Ashwaubenon W 47-37 Bay Port L 47-38 Sheboygan South W 98-16 Notre Dame W 45-27 Sheboygan North W 44-33 Pulaski W 50-42 Manitowoc Lincoln W 68-28 Green Bay Southwest W 58-47 Green Bay Preble W 75-36 Sheboygan North W 54-43 Bay Port W 62-50 Ashwaubenon W 60-46 Pulaski W 65-49 Sheboygan South W 85-32 Green Bay Preble W 59-44 Homestead W 71-49 Sheboygan North W 53-45 Germantown W 67-59

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 1 Elena Miller G So. 5-7 2 Annie Schneider G Jr. 5-5 3 Anna Boyd G Sr. 5-2 4 Olivia DeCleene G Sr. 5-2 10 Lauren DeMille F Sr. 5-8 11 Kate Byczek G So. 5-6 12 Lizzie Miller G Sr. 5-7 13 Taylor Witteck G So. 5-5 20 Natalie Cerrato G So. 5-5 22 Lexi Cerrato G Sr. 5-3 23 Kaitlyn Coisman F Fr. 5-11 24 Sarah Fierek F Jr. 5-8 30 Rachel Kerkhoff G So. 5-3 31 Sierra Strope-Robinson F Jr. 5-8 32 Corina Bauer F Jr. 5-8 33 Abby Hohol F Jr. 5-9 40 Katelyn Simeons G Jr. 5-7 42 Rachel Miller C Jr. 6-3 44 Liz Nies C Sr. 6-0

MIDDLETON

Nickname: Cardinals. Coach: Jeff Kind (422-177, 25th season). Enrollment: 2148. Miles from Resch Center: 150. Season record: 23-3 (16-2, Big Eight, first place). WIAA State appearance: 10. Last time at state: 2015.

SEASON RESULTS

Madison Memorial W 79-50 Sun Prairie W 72-60 Madison West W 84-44 Janesville Craig W 60-49 Verona W 58-38 Janesville Parker W 76-48 Franklin W 85-56 Kettle Moraine Lutheran W 75-59 Lourdes Academy W 78-71 Madison La Follette W 56-48 Beloit Memorial W 76-22 Madison Memorial W 86-46 Madison West W 79-34 Madison East L 75-63 Janesville Craig W 73-44 Sun Prairie L 83-77 Verona W 65-57 Janesville Parker W 73-68 Stoughton L 74-66 Madison La Follette W 73-38 Beloit Memorial W 85-33 Madison East W 84-82 Madison La Follette W 67-35 Verona W 63-53 Mukwonago W 71-66 Madison East W 65-38

ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 4 Autumn Delaney G Jr. 5-5 5 Alyssa Lemirande G Sr. 5-7 10 Brittany Tonnesen F So. 5-10 12 Payton Hodson G Jr. 5-6 14 Tavi Tanin F/G Jr. 5-9 15 Katrina Anderson G So. 5-6 20 Alexis Thomas G Sr. 5-9 22 Haley Dunn G Jr. 5-6 24 Christina Schauer F/G Jr. 5-9 25 Karina Bursac F Fr. 5-11 30 Charlotte Dunn G Jr. 5-9 32 Claire Staples G Sr. 5-7 34 Hannah Flottmeyer F Sr. 5-11 35 Bria Lemirande G Sr. 5-8 40 Carlee Lemirande G/F Sr. 5-10 44 Halle White F Jr. 5-10

Division 1 Notebook

Milwaukee King is making its fifth state appearance, and first since 2012. The unbeaten Generals have only had two games decided by single digits against teams from Wisconsin. They are led by Sydnee Roby, a 6-4 sophomore averaging 16.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. Four players average in double figures for King, including junior Tishara Morehouse (11.4), sophomore Kaye Clark (11.4) and sophomore Annaly Garcia). Head coach Craig Machut is a 1999 Green Bay Preble graduate. … Undefeated Appleton North has only three games decided by single digits, including two against Kimberly. Junior 5-8 guard Sydney Levy is averaging 18.9 points, 8.8 rebounds. This is North’s second-straight state appearance and fourth overall. Junior Kari Brekke (10.8) and sophomore Paige Schabo (10.7) also average double-figure scoring. … Middleton’s Lemirande’s, all seniors, have led the way to the state tournament. Bria Lemirande averages 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.1 steals per game, Alyssa Lemirande averages 12.8 points and 3.5 boards and Carlee Lemirande averages 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. All three have started every game. This is Middleton’s 10th state experience, the last coming in 2015. They have yet to win the title. … De Pere is making its eighth trip to state, and last since winning the title in 2012. The Redbirds also have crowns from 1983 and 2005. Senior guard Lizzie Miller is the lone player averaging in double figures, at 15.4 per clip. Senior Olivia DeCleene averages 8.9 points and 3.8 assists and senior forward Liz Nies averages 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. De Pere has won 16 straight. Miller’s mother, Pat (Zehren), played in the state tournament for Denmark in 1982 and 1983. Senior Lauren DeMille’s mother, Julie (Turriff), played at state in 1982 for De Pere. Nies’ mother, Karen (Switzer), played at state for De Pere in 1982 and 1983, winning a state title in the latter year.

Compiled by Adam Thompson and Marty Kauffman/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Division 1 schedule

Friday

Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0), 6:35 p.m.

De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

D1 championship game, 8:15 p.m.