State girls hoops preview: D2

Nickname: Polar Bears. Coach: Celeste Ratka (20-5, first season). Enrollment: 1089. Miles from Resch Center: 38. Season record: 20-5 (14-4, Fox Valley Association, second place). WIAA State appearance: Second. Last state appearance: 1987.

Marshfield W 74-68 Appleton West W 53-39 Kaukauna W 73-52 Oshkosh West W 74-43 Fond du Lac W 67-52 Oshkosh North W 70-45 Notre Dame L 68-63 Neenah W 80-62 Appleton North L 72-55 Appleton West W 43-42 Appleton East L 46-37 Appleton East W 50-41 Kaukauna W 61-34 Oshkosh West W 64-49 Fond du Lac W 82-73 Oshkosh North W 57-47 Kewaunee W 69-59 Neenah W 73-46 Appleton North L 61-58 Kimberly L 60-52 Kimberly W 66-58 Rhinelander W 75-54 Merrill W 56-53 New London W 55-40 Menomonie W 74-44

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 2 Olivia Bogan G Jr. 5-8 4 Mady Pahl F Jr. 6-0 5 Shay Frederick G Jr. 5-5 10 Olivia Griesbach F Sr. 5-9 11 Mickayla Miller F Sr. 5-9 12 Whitney Baumann G Sr. 5-6 15 Lexi Walter F Jr. 6-0 20 Jordan Martin F Jr. 5-9 21 Claire Van Beek G Sr. 5-5 22 Alaina Sabourin G Jr. 5-7 23 Emily Nelson G So. 5-7 25 Lauren Buchinger G So. 5-6 30 Morgan Allen F Sr. 6-1 32 Macy McGlone C Fr. 6-1 34 Rachel Beyer F Sr. 5-9 35 Makenna Paltzer C So. 5-11 40 Hailey Wenzel G Fr. 5-7

Nickname: Packers. Coach: Bob Maronde (19-7, first season). Enrollment: 728. Miles from Resch Center: 124. Season record: 19-7 (10-6, Woodland-East, first place). WIAA State appearance: First.

Oconomowoc W 51-43 Waterford W 56-23 Pius XI Catholic L 57-49 New Berlin West L 59-50 Pewaukee L 58-41 Whitnall L 53-43 South Milwaukee W 48-33 Wauwatosa East L 56-37 Catholic Memorial W 49-44 Brown Deer W 69-23 Brookfield Academy W 55-33 Shorewood W 57-39 Greenfield W 48-34 Shorewood L 40-34 Whitnall W 51-37 Wauwatosa West W 50-40 Greendale W 59-22 New Berlin Eisenhower L 40-38 South Milwaukee W 54-29 Brown Deer W 78-37 Greenfield W 48-33 Lake County Lutheran W 68-32 Whitnall W 61-17 New Berlin West W 58-55 New Berlin Eisenhower W 47-45 Wauwatosa East W 43-34

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 10 Hannah Kulas F/G Jr. 5-11 11 Autumn Cabagua G Fr. 5-7 12 Camryn Kratt G So. 5-4 13 Kaytlin Sagan G So. 5-9 15 Sydney Olson G Sr. 5-2 21 Bailey Eichner F/G Sr. 6-1 22 Nicole Ferch F Sr. 5-9 23 Lexi Wettengel F Jr. 5-10 32 Matisen Verley G So. 5-7 34 Paige Varisco F Jr. 5-9

Nickname: Golden Beavers. Coach: Tim Chase (196-92, 12th season). Enrollment: 1035. Miles from Resch Center: 92. Season record: 26-0 (14-0, Wisconsin Little Ten, first place). WIAA State appearance: Third. Last time at state: 2010.

Waupun W 85-48 Martin Luther W 74-57 Fond du Lac W 66-47 Hartford W 74-26 West Bend West W 103-45 Monroe W 70-49 Slinger W 76-55 Wisconsin Lutheran W 82-40 Pius XI Catholic W 49-36 Brookfield East W 69-41 West Bend East W 94-25 New Berlin Eisenhower W 66-50 Hartford W 96-45 West Bend West W 84-49 Monona Grove W 95-51 Slinger W 61-47 Oconomowoc W 89-67 Oconomowoc W 98-46 Watertown W 69-38 Wisconsin Lutheran W 89-34 West Bend East W 78-38 Watertown W 96-52 Port Washington W 85-46 Slinger W 67-46 Cedarburg W 76-50 Seymour W 66-49

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 1 Cassidy Trotter G Sr. 5-8 3 Carley Burchardt G Fr. 5-7 10 Grace Scharfenberg G So. 5-6 11 Paige Schumann G So. 5-6 13 Jada Donaldson G Fr. 5-5 15 Kara Crowley G Sr. 5-11 20 Lanie Roedl G So. 5-1 22 Afton Bartol C Jr. 6-2 23 Rachel Uhrich G So. 5-6 24 Kristen Storhoff F Jr. 5-9 25 Alexa Brooks G Sr. 5-8 33 Maryn Ferron G Jr. 5-8 40 Tara Stauffacher F So. 5-11 42 Aly Van Loo C So. 6-4

Nickname: Cheesemakers. Coach: Sam Mathiason (64-101, seventh season). Enrollment: 690. Miles from Resch Center: 180. Season record: 21-3 (10-2, Badger South, third place). WIAA State appearance: Ninth. Last time at state: 2010.

Brodhead W 64-34 McFarland W 62-57 Madison Edgewood W 75-66 Oregon W 64-37 Fort Atkinson W 41-26 Beaver Dam L 70-49 Stoughton W 51-50 Verona W 59-49 Milton W 66-41 Delavan-Darien W 70-32 Monona Grove W 60-59 Freeport W 78-23 Oregon W 55-51 Fort Atkinson W 54-20 Milton W 60-41 Stouhgton L 52-50 Sauk Prairie W 63-43 Monona Grove W 65-37 Clinton W 64-39 Madison Edgewood L 54-47 Oregon W 66-49 DeForest W 60-38 Stoughton W 73-65 Milton W 72-49

No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht. 4 Jordan Hirsbrunner F Sr. 5-10 10 Lexi Hilliard G Sr. 5-6 12 Rachel Meier G Jr. 5-4 22 Madison Katzenberger G Jr. 5-4 24 Emily Benzschawel G So. 5-8 30 Sydney Hilliard G So. 5-9 32 Alicia Kuester F Sr. 6-0 34 Kennedy Ludwig F Jr. 5-7 44 Sydney Mathiason F Jr. 6-0 54 Kaylynn Conway F Jr. 5-9

Hortonville is making its second state appearance, the first in 1987. Two of the Polar Bears’ losses came at the hands of unbeaten Division 1 state entrant Appleton North. Junior guard Shay Frederick averages 17.1 points and 3.6 assists per contest, while 6-1 senior Morgan Allen averages 15.6 points and 7.8 rebonds for first-year coach Celeste Ratka. … Cudahy defeated four teams in regionals and sectionals that it had lost to during the regular season. It is the first state appearance for the Packers, who have just seven players who see regular action. Junior forward Hannah Kulas averages 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks while 6-1 senior Bailey Eichner averages 12.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for first-year coach Bob Maronde. … Beaver Dam has not been tested this season en route to an unbeaten season. Its closest games were 49-36 wins over Milwaukee Pius and a 61-47 victory over Slinger, a team it beat again by 21 in regionals. It also beat state semifinal opponent Monroe by 21 during the season. Senior guard Cassie Trotter averages 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 4.0 steals per game, and sophomore forward Tara Stauffacher averages 11.5 points and 4.7 boards. It is the third state appearnce for the Golden Beavers, the others in 2010 and 1991. … Monroe is making its ninth appearance at the state meet, the last in 2010. It won titles in 1989, 2006 and 2008. Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard averages 19.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game, while sophomore Emily Benzschawel averages 12.4 points and junior Sydney Mathiason is at 11.3 points and 7.8 boards per game. During the season, the Cheesemakers lost to state semifinal opponent Beaver Dame and split a season series with Division 3 state entrant Madison Edgewood.

