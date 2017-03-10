State girls: Milwaukee Science advances in D5

ASHWAUBENON – Shemera Williams scored 31 points, and the Milwaukee Academy of Science handed Clayton its first loss of the season, 51-47, in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal at the Resch Center on Friday morning.

Williams, a sophomore who leads the state in scoring at 31.1 points per game, shot 10-of-26 from the field, but when the game was on the line she delivered for the Novas (23-4), scoring her team’s final 18 points, including hitting seven of her final eight free-throw attempts to hold off the Bears (27-1).

Williams also had eight rebounds, two assists and five blocks, all team highs. Junior guard Tamarra Pugh-Torres added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting for MAS, which used a 16-2 run to take a 42-28 lead with 8:12 remaining.

The game was tied 18-18 at halftime. After MAS went on its run, Clayton used a 10-2 to get back in it, and cut its deficit to four in the final minute but could get no closer.

Sophomore Alison Leslie had 20 points and 12 rebounds to pace Clayton, while sophomore Kailey Ketz added 14 points and four steals.

MAS takes on either Loyal or Bangor in the D5 state championship game on Saturday.