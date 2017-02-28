State girls' roundup: Elle Ruffridge sets another career record

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Pocahontas Area 46, Clear Lake 22

Elle Ruffridge already owned the state’s scoring and 3-point career records. She added the career assist mark Tuesday, too.

Ruffridge had two assists and defending champion Pocahontas Area took a step toward another championship game by downing Clear Lake in a quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

The senior now has 795 assists, two more than Jamie Sickles of Wapsie Valley of Fairbank compiled from 2002-06. Ruffridge also had 11 points to bring her career mark to 2,881.

Grace Meyer led Pocahontas Area with 16 points. She sank four 3-pointers. Pocahontas improved to 25-1.

Clear Lake (21-4) was led by Jordyn Barragy’s seven points.

Center Point-Urbana 56, Davenport Assumption 50

Third-ranked Center Point-Urbana sank 12 of its16 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 7 Assumption.

Allison Wooldridge scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds for the Pointers, who improved to 22-3. Olivia Brecht added 12 points.

Assumption, which ended the season at 16-8, was led by Jasmine Harris. The senior guard scored 22 of her game-high 24 points in the second half.

Cherokee 70, Crestwood 61

No. 5 Cherokee trailed by 15 points in the first half before rallying for the win over Crestwood.

Paityn Hagberg, who led Cherokee (21-3) with 23 points, hit a layup with 2:31 left in the game to give her team a 62-60 lead.

MaKenna Carver added 13 points and Payton Slaughter chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Shannon Pisney led Crestwood with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Brynn Boderman added 14 and Ellie Friesen 11. Crestwood (22-2) returns four starters for next season.

Sioux Center 71, PCM (Monroe) 27

Top-ranked Sioux Center raced to a 40-18 halftime lead to beat PCM of Monroe in a 3A quarterfinal Tuesday.

Four players finished in double figures: Jessica Harald led the winners with 16, Jordyn Van Maanen and Lexi Toering had 13 and Shayla Post added 11.

Eleven of the team’s 15 players who entered the game scored two or more points.

Sioux Center scored 10 straight points midway through the first quarter to take control.

PCM finished the season at 20-5. It was the school’s first state tournament since 2007.

Kayla Jennings led PCM with eight points. Teammates Regan Freland and Katie VandeWall both had six points.

Sioux Center (25-0) advanced to the semifinals. The Warriors are the only remaining unbeaten team in Class 3A.

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL

Cascade 59, Central Decatur 56

Freshman Nicole McDermott scored 18 points and led No. 8 Cascade past No. 3 Central Decatur of Leon in the final Class 2A quarterfinal Tuesday morning.

The Cougars (23-2) will play No. 2 Treynor (26-0) in the semifinals 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

