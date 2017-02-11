State gymnastics: Watertown, Madison claim team titles

ABERDEEN — One three-time defending champion answered the bell, the other came up just short.

Day one of the state gymnastics meet wrapped up competition at Aberdeen Central High School on Friday.

In Class A, Madison made it four state titles in a row by finishing with a team score of 139.825. In Class AA, Watertown took home the title, edging out three-time defending champion Mitchell 146.650 to 145.675.

“Our girls just continued to get better and better throughout the year,” said Arrows head coach Vicky Fisher. “The last few meets they found their niche and knew where they were and what it would take to win state.”

Watertown, like the rest of the field, returns to action today for the individual state meet. Fisher said she and her girls will celebrate a little, but rest and the proper diet will be the call immediately after.

“We’re gonna go home, get some good, appropriate food, then get right to bed,” Fisher said. “We still have some business to take care of.”

When asked to define appropriate food, Fisher said her girls will be eating healthy carbohydrates to give them plenty of energy.

Aberdeen Central finished seventh out of the nine teams in the AA meet with a total team score of 135.450 — 2-points higher than its result at Eastern South Dakota meet a week ago.

“We just had a few wobbles (on beam) at the beginning, and so we kind of get off to a rocky start,” said Golden Eagles head coach Bobby Fossum. “I thought our girls responded real well after that though, and we scored much better. (We) scored 9’s on floor, one (9) on bars. I felt like they really competed well after the beam, and showed where we’re able to place.”

Madison was able to block out the pressure of having to defend its title.

“When you’re a part of this and you experience that state title, it just makes you hungry for more,” said Bulldogs head coach Maridee Dossett. “Our girls know the target is always on their back, and it just makes them work hard, especially in the off-season, to come back and perform at that championship level.”

Deuel finished second in Class A with a score of 137.650, while Britton-Hecla took home third, finishing with a 132.800.

The individual meet begins competition at 11 a.m. at Golden Eagles Arena.

CLASS AA



OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

1, Watertown, 146.650; 2, Mitchell, 145.675; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 141.775; 4, Yankton, 141.525; 5, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 138.075; 6, Brookings, 137.325; 7, Aberdeen, 135.450; 8, Pierre, 134.075; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 132.725.

VAULT

Team: 1, Watertown, 36.650; 2, Aberdeen, 35.275; 3, Mitchell, 35.050; 4, Yankton, 34.975; 5, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 34.775; 6, Rapid City Stevens, 34.375; 7, Pierre, 34.125; 8, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 33.675; 9, Brookings, 33.075.

BARS

Team: 1, Watertown, 36.450; 2, Rapid City Stevens, 36.200; 3, Mitchell, 35.950; 4, Yankton, 35.025; 5, Brookings, 34.575; 6, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 34.225; 7, Aberdeen, 33.800; 8, Pierre, 33.275; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 32.800.

BEAM

Team: 1, Mitchell, 36.875; 2, Watertown, 35.325; 3, Yankton, 35.050; 4, Rapid City Stevens, 34.175; 5, Brookings, 33.325; 6, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 33.125; 7, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 31.425; 8, Aberdeen, 30.450; 9, Pierre, 30.025.

FLOOR

Team: 1, Watertown, 38.225; 2, Mitchell, 37.800; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 37.025; 4, Pierre, 36.650; 5, Yankton, 36.475; 6, Brookings, 36.350; 7, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 35.950; 8, Aberdeen, 35.925; 9, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 34.825.

CLASS A



OVERALL TEAM STANDINGS

1, Madison, 139.825; 2, Deuel, 137.650; 3, Britton-Hecla, 132.800; 4, Milbank Area, 127.475; 5, Hot Springs, 123.900; 6, West Central, 123.575; 7, Chamberlain, 123.125; 8, Vermillion, 122.900; 9, Wall/Kadoka/Philip, 106.650.

VAULT

Team: 1, Madison, 35.475; 2, Britton-Hecla, 35.400; 3, Deuel, 34.475; 4, Chamberlain, 34.150; 5, Milbank Area, 34.050; 6, Vermillion, 33.375; 7, Wall/Kadoka/Philip, 32.825; 8, West Central, 32.800; 9, Hot Springs, 32.675.

BARS

Team: 1, Madison, 34.475; 2, Deuel, 33.550; 3, Britton-Hecla, 31.250; 4, Milbank Area, 29.100; 5, West Central, 29.050; 6, Chamberlain, 28.850; 7, Hot Springs, 28.075; 8, Vermillion, 26.550; 9, Wall/Kadoka/Philip, 24.175.

BEAM

Team: 1, Deuel, 34.475; 2, Madison, 33.825; 3, Britton-Hecla, 33.250; 4, Vermillion, 31.950; 5, Milbank Area, 31.625; 6, Hot Springs, 31.600; 7, West Central, 30.525; 8, Chamberlain, 29.425; 9, Wall/Kadoka/Philip, 22.975.

FLOOR

Team: 1, Madison, 36.050; 2, Deuel, 35.150; 3, Britton-Hecla, 32.900; 4, Milbank Area, 32.700; 5, Hot Springs, 31.550; 6, West Central, 31.200; 8, Chamberlain, 30.700; 7, Vermillion, 31.025; 9, Wall/Kadoka/Philip, 26.675.