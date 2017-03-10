State roundup: Cudahy tops Hortonville

ASHWAUBENON – A 10-1 run to end the first half propelled Cudahy to a 46-36 victory over Hortonville in a WIAA Division 2 state girls basketball semifinal Friday at the Resch Center.

The Polar Bears (20-6) sprinted to 10-2 lead to start the game, but the Packers erased the deficit with 7 straight points as part of the 10-1 run. Hannah Kulas capped the flurry with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 24-18 lead into break.

Guard Shay Frederick paced Hortonville’s scoring with 12 points, with center Morgan Allen adding 10.

Cudahy (20-7) advances to the Division 2 championship against the winner of Friday’s Beaver Dam-Monroe semifinal.

Division 5

Loyal 44, Bangor 24

Loyal couldn’t be slowed. Bangor couldn’t do much of anything.

That’s how the second half started, as the Greyhounds embarked on a 22-0 run to open the frame, running away for a 44-24 win in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal girls basketball game at the Resch Center on Friday.

Bangor (24-4) actually led 18-16 at halftime. But Loyal (24-4) hit its shots and the Cardinals hit nothing.

Counting a slow patch to end the first half, Bangor actually went more than 18 minutes – an entire half’s worth – without scoring.

Seniors Karsyn Rueth and Morgan Reinwand each scored 11 points to pace a balaned Loyal effort. Sophomore Hailey Rueth – Karsyn’s cousin – and freshman Remi Geiger added eight points apiece.

UW-Milwaukee recruit Emma Wittmershau, a 6-2 junior, scored eight points on just 3-of-15 shooting, but she wasn’t the only Cardinals player to struggle on offense. The team shot 9-of-53 overall (17 percent).

Loyal faces Milwaukee Academy of Science for the Division 5 championship on Saturday.

Milw. Acad. of Science 51, Clayton 47

Shemera Williams scored 31 points, and the Milwaukee Academy of Science handed Clayton its first loss of the season.

Williams, a sophomore who leads the state in scoring at 31.1 points per game, shot 10-of-26 from the field, but when the game was on the line she delivered for the Novas (23-4), scoring her team’s final 18 points, including hitting seven of her final eight free-throw attempts to hold off the Bears (27-1).

Williams also had eight rebounds, two assists and five blocks, all team highs. Junior guard Tamarra Pugh-Torres added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting for MAS, which used a 16-2 run to take a 42-28 lead with 8:12 remaining.

The game was tied 18-18 at halftime. After MAS went on its run, Clayton used a 10-2 to get back in it, and cut its deficit to four in the final minute but could get no closer.

Sophomore Alison Leslie had 20 points and 12 rebounds to pace Clayton, while sophomore Kailey Ketz added 14 points and four steals.