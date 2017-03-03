Swimming State swimming preliminaries By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Christian Thomas of Lourdes swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard backstroke at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Michael Baione of Arlington swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard freestyle at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Elias Econopouly of Rhinebeck swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard breaststroke at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Michael Baione of Arlington swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard freestyle at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Chauncey Nicholas of Wappingers swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard butterfly at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Chauncey Nicholas of Wappingers swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard butterfly at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Seamus Trzewik-Quinn of New Paltz swims in a preliminary of the 200-yard individual medley at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Raymond Zachary of Arlington swims in a preliminary of the 200-yard individual medley at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. Elias Econopouly of Rhinebeck swims in a preliminary of the 100-yard butterfly at the NY State swimming and diving championships at the Nassau Aquatic Center March 3, 2017. swimming, PoughkeepsieJournal, Swimming, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News State championships: Dozens of athletes have sights set on titles News Trzewik-Quinn, Burns win Section 9 swimming titles; others advance to states News Area boys swimmers advance to Saturday's Section 9 finals