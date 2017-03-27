State title propels Imhotep (Pa.) to No. 5, Massillon (Ohio) leads three new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) won the state 4A title to move up one spot to No. 5 in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings. Daron Russell led the Panthers (31-2), scoring 25 points in an 80-52 defeat of Strong Vincent (Erie) in the 4A state championship and scoring 22 points in a 60-23 defeat of Greater Nanticoke Area (Nanticoke) in a 4A state semifinal.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 boys basketball rankings

No. 6 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) moved up a spot as well with a state title. The Knights (31-2) were led by Ethan Thompson, who had 26 points in a 74-67 defeat of Woodcreek (Roseville) in the CIF Open Division championship.

Nathan Hale (Seattle) stayed No. 1.

There are three new teams, all of them state champions: No. 20 Jackson (Massillon, Ohio); No. 21 Clarkston, Mich.; and No. 23 Bowling Green, Ky.

Jackson (28-2) defeated then-No. 17 Moeller (Cincinnati) 39-38 in the Division I state championship as Logan Hill had 12 points. The Polar Bears also got 25 points from Kyle Young in a 75-64 defeat of St. Edward (Lakewood) in a state semifinal.

Clarkston (27-1) got 29 points from Foster Loyer in a 75-69 defeat of then-No. 22 Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids) in the Michigan Class A championship. He also had 32 points in a 78-35 defeat of West Bloomfield (Bloomfield Township) in a Class A semifinal.

Bowling Green (36-2) finished its season as the Kentucky Sweet 16 champion. The Purples defeated Cooper (Union City) 67-56 for the Sweet 16 title as Terry Taylor had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Three previously ranked teams dropped out with losses in state championship games: then-No. 17 Moeller, former No. 21 Champlin Park (Champlin, Minn.) and then-No. 22 Grand Rapids Christian.