State win worth the wait for Bay Port’s Shulfer | Notes

MADISON – Brady Shulfer finally got to experience a win at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

It was the worth the extra wait.

The Bay Port senior pulled out a 6-1 decision over Milton junior Vince Digennaro in a 145-pound Division 1 preliminary match on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

After enduring several stoppages due to a bloody nose, Shulfer broke up a 1-1 tie with less than 30 seconds remaining by recording a takedown and a three-point near fall.

“He shot in, and I sprawled on it and stepped over and put him straight on his back,” said Shulfer, who was making his fourth state appearance.

“It felt really good. I had a good, positive mindset when I came in here. With all those bloody noses, I didn’t let that get to me. I just stuck through and when I saw an opportunity to score points I took it.”

Shulfer was a combined 0-4 in his previous state matches, missing out on wrestleback opportunities the last two years. Division 1 wrestlers that lose their preliminary match make the wrestleback bracket if their opponent wins in the quarterfinals.

Shulfer was virtually in a must-win situation in his opening match Thursday because the next opponent in the bracket was La Crosse Central senior Jaden Van Maanen, who is one of 16 undefeated wrestlers in the state tournament field and one of 25 former state champions.

Van Maanen recorded a third-period pin over Shulfer in the quarterfinals, but the 145-pound senior remains in the running for a state medal.

All four of Bay Port’s state qualifiers will still be wrestling Friday.

Senior Ben Kitslaar (43-0) added two wins to his undefeated record at 220 pounds to advance to the state semifinals, guaranteeing the Pirates will have at least one state medalist for a seventh straight year.

Senior Jarod Maes (132) received a wrestleback opportunity, while senior Jake Flisakowski (195) also will be in the wrestleback after winning his preliminary match.

Flisakowski nearly pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals in losing a 1-0 decision to Reedsburg Area senior Dalton Hahn, who is ranked No. 2 in D1 at 195 by WIWrestling.com. Hahn pinned Kitlsaar in the quarterfinals last year.

“I knew I could neutralize (Hahn) because I practice with Kitslaar,” Flisakowski said. “We kind of like make each other because he’s so offensive and I’m pretty defensive.”

Coronado’s crimson mask: Bay Port’s Brady Shulfer wasn’t the only local D1 wrestler sporting nose plugs on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

Ashwaubenon sophomore Fernando Coronado had both nostrils plugged and had to have his face wrapped to finish off a 6-2 decision loss in the 120-pound quarterfinals to Stevens Point senior Dylan Koontz, who is the top-ranked wrestler at the weight class and won the 113-pound state title last year.

“It’s been giving me trouble all year,” said Coronado, who is making his second state appearance. “I’ve been close to losing matches because of it. It’s a real pain, but you just have to wrestle through it.”

Coronado won his preliminary match with a 3-0 decision over West Bend East freshman Cayden Henschel while dealing with nose bleeds.

Ashwaubenon senior Daniel Cole also won his preliminary match at 285 before falling in the quarterfinals.

D1 wrestlers rebound: Seven of the 13 D1 state qualifiers from the area won their preliminary matches.

Pulaski sophomore Cole Gille and Bay Port senior Ben Kitslaar were the only two to advance to the semifinals, which comes a year after no local D1 state qualifiers made it past the quarterfinals.

Overall, 12 of the D1 state qualifiers from the area will still be competing on Friday. Five of the six wrestlers received wrestleback opportunities after losing preliminary matches, including Pulaski sophomore Owen Heinz (106), Green Bay United junior Zak Nelson (126), Bay Port senior Jarod Maes (132), West De Pere senior Keenan Graef (145) and West De Pere senior Michael Milquet (170).

D2 and D3 count: Twelve of the 18 local wrestlers competing in Division 2 and Division 3 preliminary matches won Thursday to advance to Friday morning’s quarterfinals.

Six of the 10 wrestlers in D2 won, while six of the eight in D3 advanced in the championship bracket.

Luxemburg-Casco has seven of its nine state qualifiers still competing in D2, while Oconto Falls has five of its six state qualifiers advancing.

Meanwhile, Coleman has five of its six state qualifiers in the D3 quarterfinals.

Sectional champions in D2 and D3 receive byes into the quarterfinals.

Overall, 41 of the area’s 50 state qualifiers among all divisions are still in contention for state medals.

WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING

How area wrestlers fared

Division 1

Preliminaries

106: Tom Dineen (41-2), Marquette University, dec. Owen Heinz (34-12), Pulaski, 6-4; 113: Cole Gille (36-3), Pulaski, dec. Reuben Guzik (30-11), Rhinelander, 7-4; 120: Fernando Coronado (41-5), Ashwaubenon, dec. Cayden Henschel (41-5), West Bend East, 3-0; 126: Nathan Hensley (45-2), Whitnall/Greendale, tech. fall Zak Nelson (40-8), G.B. United, 18-3; 132: Veliko Kochiu (28-1), Oak Creek, maj. dec. Jarod Maes (34-10), Bay Port, 9-0; 145: Garrett Model (44-5), Stoughton, maj. dec. Keenan Graef (33-8), West De Pere, 14-5; 145: Brady Shulfer (29-9), Bay Port, dec. Vince Digennaro (36-7), Milton, 6-1; 152: Jake Gille (36-3), Pulaski, pin Dajun Johnson (29-8), Whitefish Bay, 4:23; 170: Jose Acosta (45-1), Manitowoc, dec. Michael Milquet (26-8), West De Pere, 7-1; 195: Jake Flisakowski (27-6), Bay Port, dec. Murphy McCutcheon (17-7), Franklin, 8-4; 195: Adam Jones (41-4), South Milwaukee, dec. Brandon King (25-7), Pulaski, 3-2; 220: Ben Kitslaar (42-0), Bay Port, pin Brian Brooks (29-9), Reedsburg Area, 2:53; 285: Daniel Cole (40-5), Ashwaubenon, dec. Keeanu Benton (37-4), Janesville Craig, 5-2.

Quarterfinals

113: Cole Gille (37-3), Pulaski, dec. Dylan Herbrand, Sauk Prairie, 6-3; 120: Dylan Koontz (36-2), Stevens Point, dec. Fernando Coronado (41-6), Ashwaubenon, 6-2; 145: Jaden Van Maanen (47-0), La Crosse Central, pin Brady Shulfer (29-10), Bay Port, 3:15; 152: Jacob Anderson (44-2), Hudson, dec. Jake Gille (36-4), Pulaski, 5-3; 195: Dalton Hahn (47-1), Reedsburg Area, dec. Jake Flisakowski (27-7), Bay Port, 1-0; 220: Ben Kitslaar (43-0), Bay Port, maj. dec. Luther Egerson (36-6), Racine Case, 14-0; 285: Donte Johnson (37-2), Fond du Lac, dec. Daniel Cole (40-6), Ashwaubenon, 5-1.

Division 2

Preliminaries

106: Tommy Larson (37-4), East Troy, pin Tyler Budz (32-16), Oconto Falls, 3:39; 106: Lucas Joniaux (34-12), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Bradley Gabrielski (24-17), Ripon, 7-0; 120: Mike Smith (31-4), Amery, pin Reece Worachek (30-15), Luxemburg-Casco, 1:16; 132: Ben Durocher (37-8), Wrightstown, dec. Jackson Hauri (38-5), Brodhead/Juda, 7-2; 138: Tim Coyne (31-2), Hayward/Northwood, dec. Cameron Lemmens (27-12), Luxemburg-Casco, 6-1; 160: William Waldofski (34-6), Barron, dec. Justin Krull (30-13), Seymour, 9-2; 170: Brice Delzer (36-12), Oconto Falls, maj. dec. Matt Hanke (29-13), Lomira, 14-3; 182: Mac Winkler (38-8), Oconto Falls, pin Casey Persike (36-7), 1:51; 195: Ty Sanford (39-3), Prescott, pin Cam Lepkowski (36-12), Peshtigo, 1:19; 220: Nate Lloyd (38-13), Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Tucker Bender (35-12), Ripon, 3-1 (SV-1); 285: Dan Ausloos (36-10), Oconto Falls, pin Aaron McCarthy (34-5), Cuba City/Benton/SW, :55; 285: Josh Frerk (35-4), Denmark, pin Tennessee Hatfield (29-15), River Valley, 1:18.

First-round byes:113 – Bryce Bosman (43-3), Luxemburg-Casco; 120 – Brock Bergelin (34-1), Denmark; 126 – Nathan Ronsman (37-9), Luxemburg-Casco; 145 –Bryce Ash (37-3), Oconto Falls; 152 – Devan Vandenbush (32-10), Luxemburg-Casco; 160 – Nate Trepanier (43-1), Oconto Falls; 170 – Dalton Smerchek (39-6), Luxemburg-Casco; 182 – Bryce Herlache (31-3), Wrightstown; 195 – Matthew Van Eperen (30-14), Wrightstown; 285 – Phil Rasmussen (39-8), Luxemburg-Casco

Division 3

Preliminaries

106: Koltin Grzybowski (38-3), Coleman, tech. fall Jordan Ingalls (26-17), Reedsville, 17-2; 120: Aidan Nutter (37-11), Fennimore, dec. Cam Konop (34-8), Kewaunee, 5-0; 126: Zachary Foth (42-11), Laconia, dec. Billy Ganter (25-15), Coleman, 3-2; 126: Aiden Wusterbarth (36-5), Oconto, dec. Josh Schuh (28-20), Reedsville, 8-2; 132: Jake Baldwin (38-7), Coleman, maj. dec. Maguire Fitzgerald (30-20), Fennimore, 11-3; 132: River Pawelski (41-4), Southern Door, maj. dec. Chad Waldera (29-9), Blair-Taylor, 14-3; 160: James LaPointe (26-1), Bayfield/Washburn, dec. Antonio Mahkimetas (36-10), Menominee Indian, 11-5; 170: Jacob Banker (33-5), Bonduel, pin Joey Cibulka (31-8), Poynette, 3:32.

First-round byes: 113 – Caleb Gross (36-3), Coleman; 126 – Cam Hanrahan (42-4), Kewaunee; 138 – Jesse Steinhorst (38-8), Kewaunee; 160 – Michael Bertrand (42-3), Southern Door; 170 –Jordan Blanchard (36-3), Coleman; 195 – Tory Jandrin (39-4), Southern Door; 285 – Donovan Salewski (36-6), Coleman.