State wrestlers at a glance





Division 1



Bay Port (4): Jarod Maes (132 pounds), sr., 34-9; Brady Shulfer (145), sr., 28-9; Jake Flisakowski (195), sr., 26-6; Ben Kitslaar (220), sr., 41-0.

Notes: This is the 10th straight year the Pirates have had at least one wrestler advance to state. Bay Port’s foursome will be attempting to give the program a state medalist for a sixth straight year. Shulfer and Kitslaar won their second sectional titles to advance, while Flisakowski won his first. Kitslaar was ranked No. 2 in Division 1 for his weight class by WIWrestling.com entering sectionals. Kitslaar, who is 116-16 in his career, is aiming to reach the state podium for the first time in his third state appearance. Kitslaar’s older brother, Joe, placed fifth at 220 in 2014. Shulfer is a four-time state qualifier and aiming to pick up his first win at state. Shulfer and Maes were part of the lineup for Bay Port’s 2014 D1 state runner-up team. Maes and Flisakowski are both making their first state appearance.

Pulaski (4): Owen Heinz (106), so., 34-11; Cole Gille (113), so., 35-3; Jake Gille (152), sr.,35-3; Brandon King (195), sr., 25-6.

Notes: The Red Raiders advanced at least one wrestler to the WIAA individual state tournament for a sixth straight year. Cole and Jake Gille are brothers and both won sectional titles for the Fox River Classic Conference champion. Jake Gille is looking for his first win at state after going 0-3 in his previous two appearances. He is 137-29 in his career and it’s the third straight year the senior enters state with 35 wins. Cole Gille lost his preliminary match at 106 in his first state trip last year. The Gilles’ uncle, Jason Holewinski, was a state runner-up at 130 for Pulaski in 1995. King advanced back to state at the same weight after losing his preliminary match last year. Heinz is making his first state appearance.

Ashwaubenon (2): Fernando Coronado (120), so., 40-5; Daniel Cole (285), sr., 39-5.

Notes: It’s the sixth straight year the Jaguars have had at least one individual advance to state. Coronado is making his second state appearance after going 1-2 in his state matches at 106 last year. Cole is making his first state appearance and moved up a weight class during the postseason. Cole’s older brother, Mitchell, finished as the 160-pound D1 runner-up in 2013.

West De Pere (2): Keenan Graef (145), sr., 33-7; Michael Milquet (170), sr., 26-7.

Notes: This is the first time the Phantoms have had two state qualifiers since 2009 when it was in Division 2. Graef advanced to state for the second time in three years after becoming the program’s first state qualifier since 2009 as a sophomore. Graef will be looking for his first win at state after losing both of his matches at 120 in his previous appearance. Milquet is making his first state appearance after winning a regional title and placing second at the Kaukauna sectional.

Green Bay United (1): Zak Nelson (126), jr., 40-7.

Notes: It’s the fourth straight year the co-op program has had at least one state qualifier. Nelson went 1-2 at 113 in his first state appearance last year. He won a 10-4 decision in a wrestleback for second place at the Kaukauna sectional against Pulaski junior Logan Bellow, who won a regional final over Nelson the previous week. Nelson’s brother, Kyle, placed fourth at 132 pounds in 2014.

Division 2



Luxemburg-Casco (9): Lucas Joniaux (106), fr., 33-12; Bryce Bosman (113), so., 43-3; Reece Worachek (120), fr., 30-14; Nathan Ronsman (126), so., 37-9; Cameron Lemmens (138), jr., 27-11; Devan Vandenbush (152), jr., 32-10; Dalton Smerchek (170), sr., 39-6; Nate Lloyd (220), jr., 37-13; Phil Rasmussen (285), sr., 39-8.

Notes: The Spartans are tied with Ellsworth for the most state qualifiers in D2. This is the 17th straight year L-C has had at least four wrestlers advance to state. The last time the Spartans haven’t had a state qualifier was 1967. This is the fourth time L-C has advanced at least nine wrestlers to state. Smerchek has advanced at 170 for a third straight year and is seeking his first state medal. Smerchek’s brother, Newton, was the D2 285-pound champion in 2012 and 2013. Bosman, ranked No. 1, returns to state after winning the 106 title in his debut last year. He is one of six former state champions in the D2 field. Ronsman is making his second state appearance after not placing at 113 last year. Joniaux, Worachek Lemmens, Vandenbush, Lloyd and Rasmussen are all making their first state appearance. Lemmens’ grandfather, Jerry Van Ess, and uncle, Mike Van Ess, both were state qualifiers for L-C. Bosman, Ronsman, Vadenbush, Smerchek and Rasmussen all won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Oconto Falls (6): Tyler Budz (106), fr., 32-15; Bryce Ash (145), sr., 37-3; Nate Trepanier (160), sr., 43-1; Brice Delzer (170), sr., 35-12; Mac Winkler (182), sr., 37-8; Dan Ausloos (285), jr., 35-10.

Notes: This is the most state qualifiers the Panthers have had since they advanced seven in 2012. Oconto Falls will attempt to have at least one wrestler to the D2 state finals for the eighth straight year. Trepanier, ranked No. 1, is one of 27 former state champions in the tournament field and one of six in D2. Trepanier, who is 161-18 in his career, won the 145-pound title last year. The Lindenwood University (Mo.) recruit is aiming to be a three-time place-winner in his third state appearance. Ash placed fourth at 138 in his first state appearance last year. Winkler qualified for state for the second time at 182. Budz, Delzer and Ausloos are making their first state appearance. Delzer and Ausloos were both ranked entering sectionals. Ash and Trepanier both won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Wrightstown (3): Ben Durocher (132), fr., 36-8; Bryce Herlache (182), sr., 31-3; Matthew Van Eperen (195), sr., 30-14.

Notes: This is the 26th straight year the Tigers have had at least one state qualifier and the 20th consecutive year it has had at least two. Wrightstown is trying to make it eight straight years it has had at least one state medalist. Herlache, ranked No. 1, is making his second state appearance after losing a 3-2 decision in his preliminary match last year. Herlache and Van Eperen both won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals. Van Eperen is making his first state appearance along with Durocher, who is one of three freshmen in his weight class bracket.

Denmark (2): Brock Bergelin (120), sr., 34-1; Josh Frerk (285), jr., 34-4.

Notes: Bergelin, who won a sectional title, is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class and is aiming to win a third straight state title after winning championships at 106 and 113 in his first two appearances. The Central Michigan recruit is one of three wrestlers in the D2 field that has won multiple state titles. Bergelin is the Vikings’ first three-time state qualifier since Mark Thiem did so from 2003-05. Bergelin is 156-8 in his career and has the opportunity to become the program’s first three-time champion. Frerk, who was ranked No. 1 entering sectionals, is making his second state appearance in three years at 285. He surpassed 100 career wins at the Seymour sectional and is aiming to reach the state podium for the first time.

Peshtigo (1): Cam Lepkowski (195), sr., 36-11.

Notes: Lepkowski is making his first state appearance after placing third via injury default at the Seymour sectional. He is the Bulldogs’ first state qualifier since 2014.

Seymour (1): Justin Krull (160), sr., 30-12.

Notes: Krull is making his second straight state appearance after not placing at 152 last year. He is seeking to become the Thunder first state medalist since 2014.

Division 3



Coleman (6): Koltin Grzybowski (106), so., 37-3; Caleb Gross (113), so., 36-3; Billy Ganter (126), so., 25-14; Jake Baldwin (132), so., 37-7; Jordan Blanchard (170), sr., 36-3; Donovan Salewski (285), sr., 36-6.

Notes: This is the 26th straight year the Cougars advanced at least one wrestler to state. Blanchard, ranked No. 2, is making his fourth state appearance and seeking to become a four-time place-winner. Blanchard has a 165-24 career record and surpassed Mitch Champagne (2009-12) at regionals as the program’s all-time wins leader. Grzybowski, ranked No. 2, and Baldwin are making their second state appearances after not placing last year. Gross, Ganter and Salewski advanced to state for the first time. Gross is ranked No. 2, while Salewski is ranked No. 1. Grzybowski has two brothers that placed at state for Coleman. Grzybowski and Gross are the grandsons of Jerry Champagne, who won a state title for Coleman in 1964. Gross, Blanchard and Salewski won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Kewaunee (3): Cam Konop (120), jr., 34-7; Cam Hanrahan (126), jr., 42-4; Jesse Steinhorst (138), jr., 138.

Notes: It’s the fifth straight year the Storm has had at least one state qualifier. Steinhorst is making his second state appearance in three years. He placed fifth at 113 as a freshman in 2015. Steinhorst’s father, Mark, won the Class B 180-pound title in 1980 to become Kewaunee’s first state champion. His brothers, Dan and David, also were state qualifiers. Dan is the Storm’s head coach. Konop and Hanrahan are both making their first state appearances. Hanrahan and Steinhorst won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Southern Door (3): River Pawelski (132), sr., 40-4; Michael Bertrand (160), sr., 42-3; Tory Jandrin (195), sr., 39-4.

Notes: This is the fifth straight season the Eagles have had multiple state qualifiers and it’s their first competing in D3 during the stretch. Bertrand is making his third state appearance and placed fourth in D2 at 152 last year. Jandrin placed fourth in D2 at 195 in his first state appearance last year. Pawelski is making his second state appearance after not placing in D2 at 120 in 2015. Bertrand and Jandrin won sectional titles to earn byes into the quarterfinals.

Bonduel (1): Jacob Banker (170), jr., 32-5.

Notes: Banker is making his second state appearance after placing third at 160 last year. This is the first time since 2010 the Bears have not had at least three state qualifiers.

Oconto (1): Aiden Wusterbarth (126), sr., 35-5.

Notes: Wusterbarth, ranked No. 2, is the third wrestler in school history to become a four-time state qualifier. He is 146-24 and four wins away from tying the school record for wins set by Elton Kelsey last year. He holds the school record for single-season pins with 26 and has 77 career pins, which is two shy of the school record held by Travis Shufelt. Wusterbarth placed fifth at 106 as a sophomore. Wusterbarth’s grandfather, Darrel Allen, qualified for state in 1959.

Menominee Indian (1): Antonio Mahkimetas (160), sr., 36-9.

Notes: Mahkimetas is making his first state appearance and is the program’s first state qualifier since 2014. He has 112 career wins entering state.

