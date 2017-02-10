State wrestling begins Friday

The Spanish Springs wrestling team has had a stranglehold on the Northern 4A in recent years, winning the past five Northern 4A Region tournaments and eight of the past nine.

Now, the Cougars will try to capture a state team title.

The state tournament, in all divisions, begins Friday at Spanish Springs. Championship bouts begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Spanish Springs was second last year as Green Valley won its fifth consecutive state title. The Gators will have 13 wrestlers at state while the Cougars are sending 11.

Reno will send nine wrestlers to state and Carson will have six. From Southern Nevada, Las Vegas will send 10 wrestlers and Arbor View will have nine at state.

Hosting the tournament might help the Cougars.

Spanish Springs coach Joe Imelli said it cuts down on travel time and keeps a normality to practice schedules.

“We just have control over us. Whatever matchups we get with Green Valley, we need to make sure we’re winning those matchups,” Imelli said. “We’re obviously a big fan of whoever is wrestling against them. Pro North in a lot of situations, making sure they cut down and level the playing field.”

There are three No. 1 seeds in each weight class in the 4A at state, one from each division, one north and two south. From Northern Nevada, top seeded wrestlers are: 106 pounds, Anthony Sissom, Spanish Springs; 113; Brandon Basa, Carson; 120, Jacob Ruiz, Spanish Springs; 126, Ian Timmins, Wooster; 132, David Montes, McQueen; 138, Cameron Sandoval, Damonte Ranch;

145, Connor Pearson, Reno; 152, Izzy Casarez, Reed; 160, Cole Drescher, Spanish Springs; 170, Andrew Berreyesa, Reno; 182, Drake McAdow, Damonte Ranch; 195, Joe Miller, McQueen; 220, Austin Lemons, Reno; 285, Sheldon Miller, Carson.

“Regardless of what happens, the run these guys have had, has been incredible,” Imelli said of the Cougars. “I’m really excited to see how they finish up.”

In the 3A state tournament, Fallon is seeking its second straight state title. The Greenwave will have nine wrestlers competing and four of those won Regional championships. Also from Northern Nevada, Elko is sending seven wrestlers, Spring Creek will have 10 and Lowry will have seven.

Boulder City had 13 wrestlers qualify for state and Virgin Valley had seven.

In the 2A, Battle Mountain has won four consecutive state titles and the Longhorns will send 12 to state. Pershing County will have 11 wrestlers competing

The 4A starts at 1 p.m. Friday. Quarterfinals in all classes start at 1:30 p.m. Friday.