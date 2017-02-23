State wrestling opening-round matchups

Local wrestlers’ opening-round matches at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament, which starts Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Division 1

Competition starts at 3 p.m.

106: Owen Heinz (34-11), so., Pulaski vs. Tom Dineen (40-2), jr., Marquette University.

113: Cole Gille (35-3), so., Pulaski vs. Reuben Guzik (30-10), jr., Rhinelander.

120: Fernando Coronado (40-5), so., Ashwaubenon vs. Cayden Henschel (41-4), fr., West Bend East.

126: Zak Nelson (40-7), jr., G.B. United vs. Nathan Hensley (44-2), sr., Whitnall/Greendale.

132: Jarod Maes (34-9), sr., Bay Port vs. Veliko Kochiu (27-1), jr., Oak Creek.

145: Keenan Graef (33-7), sr., West De Pere vs. Garrett Model (43-5), sr., Stoughton.

145: Brady Shulfer (28-9), sr., Bay Port vs. Vince Digennaro (36-6), jr., Milton.

152: Jake Gille (35-3), sr., Pulaski vs. Dajun Johnson (29-7), fr., Whitefish Bay.

170: Michael Milquet (26-7), sr., West De Pere vs. Jose Acosta (44-1), sr., Manitowoc.

195: Jake Flisakowski (26-6), sr., Bay Port vs. Murphy McCutcheon (17-6), jr., Franklin.

195: Brandon King (25-6), sr., Pulaski vs. Adam Jones (40-4), jr., South Milwaukee.

220: Ben Kitslaar (41-0), sr., Bay Port vs. Brian Brooks (29-8), sr., Reedsburg Area.

285: Daniel Cole (39-5), sr., Ashwaubenon vs. Keeanu Benton (37-3), so., Janesville Craig.

Division 2

Competition starts at 7 p.m.

106: Tyler Budz (32-15), fr., Oconto Falls vs. Tommy Larson (36-4), fr., East Troy.

106: Lucas Joniaux (33-12), fr., Luxemburg-Casco vs. Bradley Gabrielski (24-16), sr., Ripon.

120: Reece Worachek (30-14), fr., Luxemburg-Casco vs. Mike Smith (30-4), so., Amery.

132: Ben Durocher (36-8), fr., Wrightstown vs. Jackson Hauri (38-4), so., Brodhead/Juda.

138: Cameron Lemmens (27-11), jr., Luxemburg-Casco vs. Tim Coyne (30-2), jr., Hayward/Northwood.

160: Justin Krull (30-12), sr., Seymour vs. William Waldofski (33-6), so., Barron.

170: Brice Delzer (35-12), sr., Oconto Falls vs. Matt Hanke (29-12), jr., Lomira.

182: Mac Winkler (37-8), sr., Oconto Falls vs. Casey Persike (36-6), sr., Lodi..

195: Cam Lepkowski (36-11), sr., Peshtigo vs. Ty Sanford (38-3), jr., Prescott.

220: Nate Lloyd (37-13), jr., Luxemburg-Casco vs. Tucker Bender (35-11), jr., Ripon.

285: Dan Ausloos (35-10), jr., Oconto Falls vs. Aaron McCarthy (34-4), sr., Cuba City/Benton/SW.

285: Josh Frerk (34-4), jr., Denmark vs. Tennessee Hatfield (29-14), sr., River Valley.

First-round byes:113 – Bryce Bosman (43-3), so., Luxemburg-Casco; 120 – Brock Bergelin (34-1), sr., Denmark; 126 – Nathan Ronsman (37-9), so., Luxemburg-Casco; 145 –Bryce Ash (37-3), sr., Oconto Falls; 152 – Devan Vandenbush (32-10), jr., Luxemburg-Casco; 160 – Nate Trepanier (43-1), sr., Oconto Falls; 170 – Dalton Smerchek (39-6), sr., Luxemburg-Casco; 182 – Bryce Herlache (31-3), sr., Wrightstown; 195 – Matthew Van Eperen (30-14), sr., Wrightstown; 285 – Phil Rasmussen (39-8), sr., Luxemburg-Casco

Division 3

Competition starts at 7 p.m. today

106: Koltin Grzybowski (37-3), so., Coleman vs. Jordan Ingalls (26-16), fr., Reedsville.

120: Cam Konop (34-7), jr., Kewaunee vs. Aidan Nutter (36-11), fr., Fennimore.

126: Billy Ganter (25-14), so., Coleman vs. Zachary Foth (41-11), jr., Laconia.

126: Aiden Wusterbarth (35-5), sr., Oconto vs. Josh Schuh (28-19), jr., Reedsville.

132: Jake Baldwin (37-7), so., Coleman vs. Maguire Fitzgerald (30-19), so., Fennimore.

132: River Pawelski (40-4), sr., Southern Door vs. Chad Waldera (29-8), sr., Blair-Taylor.

160: Antonio Mahkimetas (36-9), sr., Menominee Indian vs. James LaPointe (25-1), jr., Bayfield/Washburn.

170: Jacob Banker (32-5), jr., Bonduel vs. Joey Cibulka (31-7), sr., Poynette.

First-round byes: 113 – Caleb Gross (36-3), so., Coleman; 126 – Cam Hanrahan (42-4), jr., Kewaunee; 138 – Jesse Steinhorst (38-8), jr., Kewaunee; 160 – Michael Bertrand (42-3), sr., Southern Door; 170 –Jordan Blanchard (36-3), sr., Coleman; 195 – Tory Jandrin (39-4), sr., Southern Door; 285 – Donovan Salewski (36-6), sr., Coleman.

Schedule for remaining rounds



Thursday

D1 quarterfinals: Approximately 5:15 p.m.

Friday

D1 consolations: 10 a.m.

D2, D3 quarterfinals: Approximately 11:15 a.m.

D1 consolation semifinals: Approximately 1:45 p.m.

D2, D3 consolation semifinals: Approximately 2:45 p.m.

All divisions state semifinals: 7 p.m.

Saturday

All divisions consolation wrestlebacks: 10 a.m.

All divisions state championship matches: 5 p.m.