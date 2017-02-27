Stats, schedule for boys Sixth Region tourney

SIXTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All times p.m.

* Tuesday’s quarterfinals (at district champions): Valley (21-8) at Southern (17-12), 7; DeSales (18-12) at Fern Creek (30-2), 7; Jeffersontown (10-19) at Doss (20-10), 7; Moore (20-11) at Pleasure Ridge Park (17-10), 7.

* Friday’s semifinals (at Valley): Valley-Southern winner vs. Fern Creek-DeSales winner, 6; Jeffersontown-Doss winner vs. Moore-Pleasure Ridge Park winner, 7:45.

* Championship game (at Valley): 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

* Past five champions: Doss (2015-16); Pleasure Ridge Park (2013-14); Bullitt East (2012).

* Players of the Year: Fern Creek’s Chance Moore (Courier-Journal); Doss’ Jaylon Hall (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

MORE COVERAGE |All-Sixth Region team

* Top scorer: DeSales’ Jaxon Burgess, 19.0 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Southern’s Kendall Jones, 7.9 ppg.

* Top scoring team: Fern Creek, 75.4 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Fern Creek, 56.4 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Fern Creek, 16.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Fern Creek.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Fern Creek.

* Notes: Fern Creek – No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – is 13-0 against Sixth Region competition this season and needs three more victories to wrap up its first-ever trip to the state tournament. … When Valley plays at Southern on Tuesday, both teams will be searching for their first victory in a regional tournament since 1999. The Trojans beat the Vikings 88-85 on Feb. 14. … Thanks to last week’s upset of Bullitt East, Jeffersontown is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2012.