Stats, schedule for girls 6th Region tourney

SIXTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All times p.m.

* Monday’s quarterfinals (at district champions): Doss (12-12) at Bullitt East (25-7), 7; Fairdale (12-16) at North Bullitt (25-7), 7; Moore (20-7) at Butler (29-2), 7; Mercy (15-14) at Holy Cross (15-16), 7.

* Wednesday’s semifinals (at Valley): Doss-Bullitt East winner vs. Fairdale-North Bullitt winner, 3:30; Moore-Butler winner vs. Mercy-Holy Cross winner, 5

* Saturday’s final (at Valley): 5:30.

* Past five champions: Butler (2016, 2014, 2012); Mercy (2015, 2013).

* Players of the Year: Butler’s Jaelynn Penn (Courier-Journal, co-Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches); Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall (co-Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

* Top scorer: Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall, 24.1 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Doss’ Kemeshia Moxley, 15.5 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Butler, 71.2 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Butler, 40.4 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: North Bullitt, six.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Butler.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Butler.

* Notes: If the Litkenhous Ratings hold, No. 1 Butler and No. 13 Bullitt East would meet in Saturday’s championship game. It also would be a meeting of the two players many consider the front-runners for Kentucky’s Miss Basketball award – Butler’s Jaelynn Penn (Indiana signee) and Bullitt East’s Lindsey Duvall (Louisville signee). … Moore is in the regional for the first time since 2013 and has 20 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season. … North Bullitt has won 12 of its past 13 games, but the loss came to Bullitt East, 77-44, on Feb. 10. The rivals could meet again in Wednesday’s semifinals.