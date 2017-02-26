Menu
Stats, schedule for girls 7th Region tourney

Manual guard Tonysha Curry tries to shoot over the arms of Male forward Jada Owens. 17 February 2017

SEVENTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All times p.m.

* Monday’s quarterfinals (at district champions): Christian Academy (20-12) at Manual (21-7), 7; Waggener (4-26) at Male (28-2), 7; Central (15-13) at Eastern (22-8), 7; Assumption (14-19) at Sacred Heart (26-5), 7.

* Wednesday’s semifinals (at Valley): Christian Academy-Manual winner vs. Waggener-Male winner, 6:45; Central-Eastern winner vs. Assumption-Sacred Heart winner, 8:30.

* Saturday’s final (at Valley): 7:30.

* Past five champions: Manual (2016, 2013, 2012), Male (2015), Sacred Heart (2014).

MORE COVERAGE | All-Seventh Region girls basketball team

* Players of the Year: Male’s Ciaja Harbison (Courier-Journal); Manual’s Tonysha Curry (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

* Top scorer: Manual’s Jaela Johnson, 20.0 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Christian Academy’s Shelby Calhoun, 11.6 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Male, 73.3 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Manual, 44.5 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Sacred Heart, nine.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Sacred Heart.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Male.

* Notes: Four of the top 15 teams in the state in the Litkenhous Ratings are in this region – No. 3 Male, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 7 Manual and No. 15 Eastern – and they could meet in Wednesday’s semifinals … Male will be without one starter, and possibly two, this week. Junior guard and Butler University commit Emilia Sexton (12.2 ppg, 41 3-pointers) suffered a torn ACL Feb. 7 and is out for the rest of the season. Senior Kyra Hogan (6.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg) hasn’t played in two weeks since suffering a concussion and is questionable for this week, coach Champ Ligon Jr. said. … These are the same eight teams that made the regional tournament last year.

