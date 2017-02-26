Stats, schedule for girls 7th Region tourney

SEVENTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All times p.m.

* Monday’s quarterfinals (at district champions): Christian Academy (20-12) at Manual (21-7), 7; Waggener (4-26) at Male (28-2), 7; Central (15-13) at Eastern (22-8), 7; Assumption (14-19) at Sacred Heart (26-5), 7.

* Wednesday’s semifinals (at Valley): Christian Academy-Manual winner vs. Waggener-Male winner, 6:45; Central-Eastern winner vs. Assumption-Sacred Heart winner, 8:30.

* Saturday’s final (at Valley): 7:30.

* Past five champions: Manual (2016, 2013, 2012), Male (2015), Sacred Heart (2014).

MORE COVERAGE | All-Seventh Region girls basketball team

* Players of the Year: Male’s Ciaja Harbison (Courier-Journal); Manual’s Tonysha Curry (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

* Top scorer: Manual’s Jaela Johnson, 20.0 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Christian Academy’s Shelby Calhoun, 11.6 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Male, 73.3 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Manual, 44.5 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Sacred Heart, nine.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Sacred Heart.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Male.

* Notes: Four of the top 15 teams in the state in the Litkenhous Ratings are in this region – No. 3 Male, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 7 Manual and No. 15 Eastern – and they could meet in Wednesday’s semifinals … Male will be without one starter, and possibly two, this week. Junior guard and Butler University commit Emilia Sexton (12.2 ppg, 41 3-pointers) suffered a torn ACL Feb. 7 and is out for the rest of the season. Senior Kyra Hogan (6.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg) hasn’t played in two weeks since suffering a concussion and is questionable for this week, coach Champ Ligon Jr. said. … These are the same eight teams that made the regional tournament last year.