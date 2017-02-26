Menu
Basketball

Stats, schedule for girls 8th Region tourney

Simon Kenton's Ally Niece (25) drives to the basket between the defense of Sacred Heart's Ashlee Harris (5) and gAshlee Harris (5) during their girls LIT game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Louisville Ky.

EIGHTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Oldham County

All times p.m.

* Monday’s quarterfinals: Oldham County (15-15) vs. Simon Kenton (24-6), 6:30; Carroll County (12-18) vs. Anderson County (24-7), 8.

* Tuesday’s quarterfinals: Grant County (14-17) vs. Trimble County (24-4), 6:30; Spencer County (19-12) vs. Owen County (22-7), 8.

* Friday’s semifinals: Oldham County-Simon Kenton winner vs. Carroll County-Anderson County winner, 6:30; Grant County-Trimble County winner vs. Spencer County-Owen County winner, 8.

* Saturday’s final: 7.

* Past five champions: Trimble County (2016), Simon Kenton (2015), Anderson County (2013-14), Walton-Verona (2012).

* Player of the Year: Trimble County’s Kaylee Clifford (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, Eighth Region coaches).

* Top scorer: Simon Kenton’s Ally Niece, 19.4 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Carroll County’s Abigail Aulbach, 10.8 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Simon Kenton, 67.6 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Trimble County, 37.7 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Trimble County, nine.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Simon Kenton.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Simon Kenton.

* Notes: No. 2 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, Simon Kenton is the heavy favorite to take the title. Junior guard Ally Niece recently committed to Northern Kentucky University. … Trimble County will try to repeat as the regional champion behind senior guard Kaylee Clifford (19.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg). … Spencer County is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2009.

