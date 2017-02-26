Stats, schedule for girls 8th Region tourney

EIGHTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Oldham County

All times p.m.

* Monday’s quarterfinals: Oldham County (15-15) vs. Simon Kenton (24-6), 6:30; Carroll County (12-18) vs. Anderson County (24-7), 8.

* Tuesday’s quarterfinals: Grant County (14-17) vs. Trimble County (24-4), 6:30; Spencer County (19-12) vs. Owen County (22-7), 8.

* Friday’s semifinals: Oldham County-Simon Kenton winner vs. Carroll County-Anderson County winner, 6:30; Grant County-Trimble County winner vs. Spencer County-Owen County winner, 8.

* Saturday’s final: 7.

* Past five champions: Trimble County (2016), Simon Kenton (2015), Anderson County (2013-14), Walton-Verona (2012).

* Player of the Year: Trimble County’s Kaylee Clifford (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, Eighth Region coaches).

* Top scorer: Simon Kenton’s Ally Niece, 19.4 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Carroll County’s Abigail Aulbach, 10.8 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Simon Kenton, 67.6 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Trimble County, 37.7 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Trimble County, nine.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Simon Kenton.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Simon Kenton.

* Notes: No. 2 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, Simon Kenton is the heavy favorite to take the title. Junior guard Ally Niece recently committed to Northern Kentucky University. … Trimble County will try to repeat as the regional champion behind senior guard Kaylee Clifford (19.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg). … Spencer County is in the regional tournament for the first time since 2009.