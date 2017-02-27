Menu
Stats, schedules for 8th Region boys tourney

South Oldham guard Dyllon Hoover gets trapped and has to dish off away from Oldham County guard Ryan Heelan in the KHSAA 29th District boys basketball tournament championship game. 23 February 2017

EIGHTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Henry County

All times p.m.

* Wednesday’s quarterfinals: Williamstown (17-15) vs. Gallatin County (19-12), 6:30; Collins (20-12) vs. Oldham County (26-5), 8:15.

* Thursday’s quarterfinals: Eminence (14-13) vs. Anderson County (19-11), 6:30; South Oldham (25-5) vs. Walton-Verona (26-6), 8:15.

* Monday’s semifinals: Williamstown-Gallatin County winner vs. Collins-Oldham County winner, 6:30; Eminence-Anderson County winner vs. South Oldham-Walton-Verona winner, 8:15.

* Championship game: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

* Past five champions: South Oldham (2016, 2014, 2013); Collins (2015); Oldham County (2012).

* Player of the Year: South Oldham’s Jo Griffin (Eighth Region coaches and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

* Top scorer: Eminence’s Kemryn Jenkins, 27.5 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Eminence’s Josh Dotson, 11.7 ppg.

* Top scoring team: South Oldham, 79.4 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Walton-Verona, 46.2 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Oldham County, Anderson County, Walton-Verona, four.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Oldham County.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Oldham County.

* Notes: Oldham County – No. 13 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – and No. 15 South Oldham are heavy favorites to meet again in next week’s regional final. The Colonels are 2-0 against the Dragons this season, winning 62-56 on Jan. 6 and 76-70 last week in the 29th District final. … Coached by former University of Kentucky player Dale Brown, Eminence is in the regional for the first time since 2013. The high-scoring Warriors (70.9 ppg) are led by senior guard Kemryn Jenkins (27.5 ppg). … Williamstown is in the regional for the first time since 1998.

