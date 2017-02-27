Stats, schedules for 8th Region boys tourney

EIGHTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Henry County

All times p.m.

* Wednesday’s quarterfinals: Williamstown (17-15) vs. Gallatin County (19-12), 6:30; Collins (20-12) vs. Oldham County (26-5), 8:15.

* Thursday’s quarterfinals: Eminence (14-13) vs. Anderson County (19-11), 6:30; South Oldham (25-5) vs. Walton-Verona (26-6), 8:15.

* Monday’s semifinals: Williamstown-Gallatin County winner vs. Collins-Oldham County winner, 6:30; Eminence-Anderson County winner vs. South Oldham-Walton-Verona winner, 8:15.

* Championship game: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

* Past five champions: South Oldham (2016, 2014, 2013); Collins (2015); Oldham County (2012).

* Player of the Year: South Oldham’s Jo Griffin (Eighth Region coaches and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

* Top scorer: Eminence’s Kemryn Jenkins, 27.5 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Eminence’s Josh Dotson, 11.7 ppg.

* Top scoring team: South Oldham, 79.4 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: Walton-Verona, 46.2 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Oldham County, Anderson County, Walton-Verona, four.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Oldham County.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Oldham County.

* Notes: Oldham County – No. 13 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – and No. 15 South Oldham are heavy favorites to meet again in next week’s regional final. The Colonels are 2-0 against the Dragons this season, winning 62-56 on Jan. 6 and 76-70 last week in the 29th District final. … Coached by former University of Kentucky player Dale Brown, Eminence is in the regional for the first time since 2013. The high-scoring Warriors (70.9 ppg) are led by senior guard Kemryn Jenkins (27.5 ppg). … Williamstown is in the regional for the first time since 1998.