Stats, schedules for boys 7th Region tourney

SEVENTH REGION BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

All times p.m.

* Tuesday’s quarterfinals (at district champions): Central (13-15) at Ballard (25-6), 7; St. Xavier (19-11) at Trinity (28-3), 7; Waggener (19-11) at Manual (9-19), 7; Christian Academy (22-10) at Male (15-13), 7.

* Thursday’s semifinals (at Valley): Central-Ballard winner vs. St. Xavier-Trinity winner, 6; Waggener-Manual winner vs. Christian Academy-Male winner, 7:45.

* Monday’s final (at Valley): 7.

* Past five champions: Trinity (2016, 2014, 2012); Ballard (2015, 2013).

* Players of the Year: Trinity’s Jay Scrubb (Courier-Journal); Ballard’s Clivonte Patterson (Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches).

MORE COVERAGE |All-Seventh Region team

* Top scorer: Christian Academy’s Parker Jones, 21.3 ppg.

* Top rebounder: Ballard’s Clivonte Patterson, 10.0 rpg.

* Top scoring team: Ballard, 76.0 ppg.

* Top scoring defense: St. Xavier, 51.0 ppg.

* Longest current winning streak: Trinity, 10.

* Jason Frakes’ pick: Trinity.

* Litkenhous Ratings’ pick: Trinity.

* Notes: Trinity – No. 3 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – and No. 6 Ballard have reigned over this region the past five years and look to be the favorites once again. The Shamrocks and Bruins did not face each other this season but could meet in Thursday’s semifinals. … Christian Academy is in the regional tournament for just the second time, having also made the trip in 1990. … Waggener senior De’Von Cooper is averaging 21 points and 8.5 rebounds over 12 games since receiving a temporary restraining order on Jan. 20 that allowed him to play. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association ruled Cooper ineligible after transferring back to Waggener from Nevada’s Findlay Prep.