Stayton hires new football coach

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Stayton High School holds a special event to welcome its new football coach, Randy Nyquist, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Nyquist, who comes from Oregon City, spent more than an hour answering questions for players and parents. Nyquist also coached at West Albany and lead the team to several state championships.
Stayton High School holds a special event to welcome its new football coach, Randy Nyquist, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Nyquist, who comes from Oregon City, spent more than an hour answering questions for players and parents. Nyquist also coached at West Albany and lead the team to several state championships.
football, Salem, Football, Stayton High School (Stayton OR), West Albany High School (Albany OR), Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send