Stayton's late rally falls short against Marshfield

COOS BAY – There aren’t a lot of basketball teams that can dig themselves out of a 17-point hole in the fourth quarter.

But there’s something about Stayton High School’s girls.

Early in the final period of Saturday’s first-round OSAA Class 6A state playoff game at Marshfield, the Eagles trailed 35-18 and they looked to be the recipient of a quick blowout loss and exit from the state postseason.

But Stayton showed grit and determination and clawed its way back with basket after basket, and Alexa Bender’s jump shot cut Stayton’s deficit to 40-35 with 26 seconds left.

The No. 14 seeded Eagles would lose 42-35 to No. 3 seed Marshfield, but Stayton made it competitive.

“It doesn’t surprise me because they’ve played hard all year,” Stayton coach Darren Shryock said. “The deficiencies that we’ve had this year have not been from lack of effort. It’s been from lack of skills, lack of used to being in the moment sort of thing.

“I thought we had some breakdowns here and there, but for the most part I thought we were pretty solid defensively throughout. They battled back, battled back, battled back, and there’s just not enough time when you dig yourself that kind of hole to do that.”

Stayton finishes the season 13-9 while Marshfield (19-6) advances to the 6:30 p.m. March 9 first round of the OSAA Class 4A state tournament at Forest Grove High School.

Stayton senior Tess Hendricks scored 10 points and senior Alyssa Lindemann scored 10, including eight points in the fourth quarter.

For Shryock, it was his first experience as a girls basketball coach at the high school level.

Previously Shryock had spent 12 years as boys basketball coach at Silverton and was the head boys basketball coach at McKay before that.

He said he had plenty to learn this season.

“It’s different,” Shryock said. “It took me a bit to adjust to it. The game’s not any different. We’re still running the same stuff I’ve run for my whole career. X’s and O’s wise it’s not any different.

“We lost a game earlier in the year. I told them I treated them like girls and not like basketball players, and that was a mistake. They’ve been very resilient, they’ve been a great group of kids. But it’s been different.”

Marshfield 42, Stayton 35

Stayton: Alyssa Lindemann 10, Tess Hendricks 10, Bender 7, Marrintez-Pallares 6, Smart 2, E. Linemann.

Marshfield: Tess Garrett 16, Browning 9, Chavez 6, Thompson 5, Erickson 4, Locati 2, Miranda.

STA 7 3 8 17-35

MAR 9 11 11 11-42