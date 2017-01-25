Steph Curry gets jersey retired at Charlotte high school, discusses overcoming self-doubt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Christian School alumni Steph Curry returned to his alma mater on Tuesday night where they honored him by retiring his old varsity basketball jersey.

Curry, who graduated from Charlotte Christian in 2006, reminisced about his experience on the team, “We had so much fun just playing basketball here”. He also recalled when the team lost the state championship his senior year.

He said that his biggest regret during his time at Charlotte Christian was not trying out for varsity his first year because of self-doubt due to his small size compared to the other varsity players at that time.

Although Curry wears the number 30 for the Golden State Warriors now, at Charlotte Christian Curry wore the number 20.

“I wanted to wear 30 but the jersey was too big,” Curry said. “I couldn’t fit into that 30 so I just kinda bring it back down to something that look good on the court”.

Steph Curry's high school jersey was retired but it was Riley Curry who grabbed the attention. (via @OwenCannon25) https://t.co/2pUKeyWL1s pic.twitter.com/rrc8nzouGE — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 25, 2017

Curry said that Charlotte Christian Varsity Coach Shonn Brown taught him about the “Perspective of what basketball means in the grand scheme of life.”

In doing so, Brown taught him that basketball “Can teach you discipline, obviously, and how faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, you can let that shine through how you play the game,” Curry recalled.