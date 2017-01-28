Steph Curry lauds North Carolina signee Jalek Felton with highlights on Instagram

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry gave a very public show of support for North Carolina signee Jalek Felton on Friday night, taking to Instagram to post highlights of the Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.) star.

S/O my guy @thej5show. Keep killing. Finish strong this season bro A video posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 27, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Felton attended the annual “Stephen Curry Select Camp” in which Curry personally invites the top 20 guard prospects. After that event, Curry posted a photo of he and Felton and wrote on Instagram, “Ready to see my guy @thej5show shine on the next stage! Big time IQ and hunger for the game…Go time #UNC”

Felton, the nephew of former North Carolina star Raymond Felton, is a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 24 player overall in the Class of 2017 by ESPN and the No. 1 player in South Carolina.

He was named to the Jordan Brand Classic earlier Friday.