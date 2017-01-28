Steph Curry lauds North Carolina signee Jalek Felton with highlights on Instagram

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry gave a very public show of support for North Carolina signee Jalek Felton on Friday night, taking to Instagram to post highlights of the Gray Collegiate (Columbia, S.C.) star.
Felton attended the annual “Stephen Curry Select Camp” in which Curry personally invites the top 20 guard prospects. After that event, Curry posted a photo of he and Felton and wrote on Instagram, “Ready to see my guy @thej5show shine on the next stage! Big time IQ and hunger for the game…Go time #UNC”
Felton, the nephew of former North Carolina star Raymond Felton, is a five-star prospect ranked as the No. 24 player overall in the Class of 2017 by ESPN and the No. 1 player in South Carolina.
He was named to the Jordan Brand Classic earlier Friday.
