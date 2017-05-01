Four-star safety commits to Oakland Raiders ... and then Oregon

Oregon had a big football recruiting weekend with six commits in the Class of 2018 on the heels of its spring game.

Among them was four-star Steve Stephens, the highest-ranked of Oregon’s weekend commits. Stephens, from Edison (Fresno, Calif.), is ranked as the No. 7 safety, No. 10 player in California regardless of position and No. 78 player overall. He chose Oregon from among 13 reported offers.

But before he chose Oregon by donning a hat during a passing game event, he put on the hat of another team: the Oakland Raiders.

Clearly, Stephens has a good sense of humor …