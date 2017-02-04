Stevens’ Huneke celebrates birthday with all around title

Had it not been her 18th birthday, Rapid City Stevens gymnast Jordyn Huneke likely wouldn’t have competed at Friday’s state qualifier meet since she’d already claimed a spot at next weekend’s event. But it being her birthday, she told her coach she wanted to compete.

It wound up working out pretty well.

Huneke finished first in three of the four events en route to claiming all around honors with a total score of 37.650.

“Jordyn was awesome today,” RC Stevens coach Pam Junek said. “She just has a great attitude all the time and works hard.”

Rapid City Stevens narrowly edged O’Gorman for the team title, topping the Knights by 0.15 points. Roosevelt claimed the region’s third and final state berth, finishing with a total score of 133.825.

There were also three wild card spots up for grabs, but fourth-place Lincoln’s team score of 130.275 was not enough to beat Brookings (136.575), Pierre (136.075) or Aberdeen Central (133.850) out of the ESD.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” O’Gorman coach Skye Bork said. “Most of the girls coming into this meet have not qualified for state and you as a team have to perform really well, because it’s only the top three teams in our region that automatically go.”

The Knights entered Friday’s event hoping to rest Lizzie Miller and Callie DeWitt, both of whom had already clinched state berths, but both wound up competing in the event.

DeWitt finished third in the all around with a score of 34.450, while Miller finished second with a score of 36.175.

The Knights’ first event of the evening – beam – wound up being one of their best with five of their six participants qualifying for state, including Miller who dealt Huneke her lone second-place finish of the night.

“Starting on beam is so hard,” Bork said. “When you start good there, you’re going to keep going. You’re going to doing really well. It’s a good rotation when you hit it well.”

With their spots at the state tournament sealed, teams’ focus shifts to the state meet, which gets underway next weekend in Aberdeen.

“We focus on the technical things,” Bork explained. “We won’t really do any new skills unless something’s really close.”

“Some girls from both Stevens and Central made state today that we didn’t expect to, so that’s exciting,” said Junek, who coaches both teams. “We’re going to get them focused in on the little things to try and move forward, because if Stevens wants to be a contender at state, they still have some work to do.”

TEAM SCORES

Top three qualify for state.

1, Rapid City Stevens, 138.175; 2, O’Gorman, 138.025; 3, Roosevelt, 133.825;

4, Lincoln, 130.275; 5, Washington, 126.425; 6, Rapid City Central, 124.400.

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

Top 18 qualify for state

Vault: 1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.625; 2, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.875; 3, Michaela Mohr, LHS, 8.775; 3, Lizzie Miller, OG, 8.775; 5, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.650; 6, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.600; 7, Elizabeth Kolb, OG, 8.500; 7, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.500; 9, Lily Saaleephiw, WHS, 8.450; 10, Sydney Cork, RHS, 8.400;

11, Hallie Carlson, LHS, 8.375; 11, Emilee Nickel, RCC, 8.375; 13, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.350; 14, Emily Nix, RHS, 8.300; 14, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.300; 14, Aubrey Bodensteiner, RCS, 8.300; 17, Bailey Sides, RHS, 8.225; 18, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 8.150; 18, Jadeeyn Holzer, RCC, 8.150; 18, Ava Manning, OG, 8.150.

Bars: 1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.725; 2, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.025; 3, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.950; 4, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.500; 5, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.425; 6, Elizabeth Boyson, LHS, 8.350; 7, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.325; 8, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.275; 9, Emirra Returns, RCS, 8.250; 10, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.125;

11, Elaina Lubeck, OG, 8.025; 12, Kenley Cotter, OG, 7.950; 13, Kia Gjoraas, WHS, 7.925; 14, Dylann Grosdidier, RHS, 7.875; 15, Ava Manning, OG, 7.825; 15, Emily Nix, RHS, 7.825; 17, Carolyne Burdick, RHS, 7.800; 18, Mary Christensen, WHS, 7.750.

Beam: 1, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.325; 2, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.100; 3, Callie DeWitt, OG, 9.000; 4, Jamie Iwan, RCC, 8.750; 5, Emirra Returns, RCS, 8.725; 6, Danielle Schmidt, RCS, 8.625; 7, Megan Haiar, RHS, 8.550; 8, Sydney Cork, RHS, 8.450; 9, Michaela Mohr, LHS, 8.350; 10, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 8.325;

11, Holly Weidner, WHS, 8.275; 11, Kenley Cotter, OG, 8.275; 13, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.125; 13, Elaina Lubeck, OG, 8.125; 15, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.050; 15, Ariana Azumatan Aceituno, RHS, 8.050; 17, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.000; 18, Elizabeth Boyson, LHS, 7.950.

Floor: 1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 9.200; 2, Lizzie Miller, OG, 9.050; 3, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 8.950; 4, Emily Dougherty, OG, 8.750; 5, Bailey Sides, RHS, 8.725; 5, Sydney Cork, RHS, 8.725; 7, Lexi Hart, LHS, 8.700; 7, Elizabeth Kolb, OG, 8.700; 9, Emily Nix, RHS, 8.500; 10, Faith Ungang, WHS, 8.475;

11, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 8.450; 11, Macey Strutz, WHS, 8.450; 13, Emilee Nickel, RCC, 8.425; 14, Aubrey Bodensteiner, RCS, 8.375; 15, Mary Christensen, WHS, 8.350; 16, Callie DeWitt, OG, 8.300; 17, Kenley Cotter, OG, 8.275; 18, Fiona Donhiser, RCS, 8.225.

All Around Qualifiers

Gymnasts with scores above 33.000 qualify

1, Jordyn Huneke, RCS, 37.650; 2, Lizzie Miller, OG, 36.175; 3, Callie DeWitt, OG, 34.450; 4, Jordyn Thoene, RHS, 34.400; 5, Emily Dougherty, OG, 33.825; 6, Lexi Hart, LHS, 33.550; 7, Rylie Stonecipher, RCS, 33.200.