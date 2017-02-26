Stifling defense lifts SB St. Joseph to Class 3A title

INDIANAPOLIS – p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

The Class 3A state title game between No. 1 North Harrison and No. 2 South Bend St. Joseph featured the second- and third-best defenses in the class. While the Cougars’ defense was solid, the Indians’ defense was stifling.

The end result was elation for Saint Joseph, as the program captured its first title since 2005 with a 57-49 win Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It also meant heartbreak for the Cougars after falling in the title game for a second straight season.

“It took every single player on our team buying in and investing,” said Saint Joseph coach Sydney Smallbone, who won a state title with the program as a player in 2005.

Smallbone said the team’s goal was to hold North Harrison’s Lilly Hatton, who averaged 20 points per game, to 16. She scored 11. Cali Nolot, who averaged 13, scored a game-high 27 for North Harrison.

The Indians’ defense dominated in the first half, holding North Harrison to 24 percent shooting. The Lady Cats made just one of their final 12 field-goal attempts in the half and were held scoreless over the final 3:32 of the second quarter. Saint Joseph took a 28-18 lead into the break.

Daly Sullivan scored 10 points for the Indians in the first half, including two of her team’s three shots from behind the arc. She finished with a team-high 21.

Saint Joseph used a 23-13 rebounding edge in the first half, including 10 offensive boards, to score seven second-chance points. Meanwhile, the Lady Cats failed to score a single point off 10 Saint Joseph’s turnovers in the half.

The Lady Cats offense continued to struggle in the third quarter, although Nolot kept her team in the game with eight of North Harrison’s 10 points in the quarter. The Indians took a seven-point lead into the final period.

North Harrison hit three of its first six field goals in the fourth, but Saint Joseph answered every time. The Indians hit four of their first seven attempts in the quarter and took an 11-point lead with less than four minutes to play.

North Harrison cut the deficit to eight points with less than three minutes to go but was unable to complete the comeback.

“Offensively we struggled,” Lady Cats coach Missy Voyles said. “We had some late possessions that could’ve been turnaround moments that didn’t go our way.”

Smallbone became the first to win an Indiana girls state title as a player and a coach. Saint Joseph assistant coaches Melissa Lechlitner and Kristin Dockery were also on the title team in 2005.

SB ST. JOSEPH 57, NORTH HARRISON 49



SB St. Joseph 10 18 7 22 — 57

North Harrison 11 7 10 21 — 49

SB St. Joseph (26-2) — D.Sullivan 6 6-6 21, O’Connor 4 0-3 8, K.Sullivan 2 2-6 7, Mountford 3 1-5 7, Konieczny 2 4-4 9, Quinn 2 1-1 5. Totals: 19 14-25 57

North Harrison (27-3) — Renhirt 1 3-4 6, Hatton 5 1-1 11, Hinton 1 0-0 3, Nolot 10 4-4 27, Burns 0 0-0 0, Chiquito 1 0-0 2. Totals: 59 8-9 49

3-point goals: Saint Joeseph 5 (D.Sullivan 3, K.Sullivan, Konieczny); North Harrison 5 (Nolot 3, Renhirt, Hinton).