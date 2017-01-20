Stillwell feels at home with Gamblers

GREEN BAY – Tony Stillwell needed a fresh start.

The 19-year-old defenseman got one last month when he was traded to the Green Bay Gamblers.

Gamblers coach Pat Mikesch wanted to make sure the Green Bay Notre Dame alum made a smooth transition, so he took it upon himself to get Stillwell something for the team’s Secret Santa exchange.

The gift was a suitcase. It featured the logos of the three previous USHL teams Stillwell had played for and inside it contained gear for his new team.

“He was a good sport about it,” Gamblers defenseman Matt Berkovitz said. “I think he’s happy to be here now.”

Although Stillwell didn’t expect to be in Green Bay at this point in his hockey career, he is happy to be back home.

“I was kind of bouncing around,” Stillwell said. “I really didn’t feel like I fit anywhere.”

Stillwell has made the rounds in the USHL, playing for the Madison Capitols, Waterloo Black Hawks, Sioux City Musketeers and now the Gamblers.

However, the toughest change the 2015 Wisconsin Mr. Hockey award winner had to go through was the process of decommitting from the University of Wisconsin.

Stillwell verbally committed to the Badgers in the summer of 2013 and signed his national letter of intent in the fall of 2015 to join the program for the 2016-17 season.

But those plans went awry when Mike Eaves was dismissed as Wisconsin’s head coach at the end of last season and replaced by Tony Granato.

As is the case with any coaching change, the recruits from the previous staff are usually left in limbo as the new coaching staff looks to bring in individuals to fit their system.

“I really felt like it would be a much better opportunity for me to reopen my recruitment even though I had already signed in the previous year,” Stillwell said

“I think it was an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up at the time. Looking back at it now, and where I am today, I think I’m pretty comfortable knowing that I’ll be able to find a place that’s really tailored to me.”

Stillwell has found a renewed enthusiasm for the game in returning to Green Bay.

In fact, it feels a bit like old times for someone who came up in the sport through the Junior Gamblers program.

Being paired with Berkovitz, another former Junior Gamblers product, on the same line has helped Stillwell adjust quickly.

The two defensemen played together on Team Wisconsin. They have a strong understanding of what each is going through on and off the ice since Berkovitz is also looking for a new college landing spot after decommitting from the Badgers.

“I think we’re trying to accomplish the same things on the ice, and I think we work well as a tandem,” said Berkovitz, an Ashwaubenon alum.

“Tony and me growing up have worked together every summer. We worked out every day. We’re two peas in a pod as people and even on the ice we have a very similar style of play. It’s going to work out for the best, especially if we just keep our heads up and working hard.”

At 5-foot-7, Stillwell is used to being labeled as an undersized defenseman. However, his skill-set as an elite skater that can push the puck was exactly the thing Mikesch was looking for when he made the decision to acquire Stillwell on Dec. 10 from Sioux City.

“Getting Tony at this time of the year was a piece that we thought we were missing as an organization,” said Mikesch, whose team enters the weekend with the USHL’s best power play at 24.2 percent (30-for-124).

“He makes us a better offensive team 5-on-5. I didn’t think we were scoring enough 5-on-5 goals. A lot of that offense starts from our defensemen and how easily we break out and what our transition game is like. His physical attributes are just key to us becoming that much stronger as a 5-on-5 team.”

For the first time in a while, Stillwell feels like he fits in with a team.

“It really feels like the kind of hockey I used to play in the midget levels with Team Wisconsin,” said Stillwell, who has four assists in nine games with Green Bay. “It’s just moving the puck up the ice. … It’s just those little things that make up who I am as a player versus playing on a team where they want me to play a 6-foot defenseman when I’m really 5-7.”

Stillwell hopes being able to showcase his skills with the Gamblers will land him his next hockey home.

“I think he’s taking it all in stride,” Mikesch said. “He realizes that if he plays good hockey in this league he’s going to have other opportunities.

“He was very well coached by Cory (McCracken) at Notre Dame. He likes to learn. He likes to get instruction, and he likes the video (analysis) side of things. He’s a very detail-oriented kid, so he’s much more of a listener. He plays a hockey game the same way. He’s always very detailed and doesn’t need to do anything loud to have a major impact in the game.”

