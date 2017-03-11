STM downs Webster to reach Class A championship

BROOKINGS — The St. Thomas More Cavaliers showed no signs of slowing down on Friday night in their attempt to win a fourth consecutive Class A state girls basketball title, defeating Webster Area 42-30 in the semifinals at Frost Arena.

The win came with one unfortunate caveat for the Cavaliers (23-0). Star guard Dru Gylten injured her knee in the first quarter and did not play again. Her status for the finals is uncertain.

STM did a good job of compensating for the loss of the 5-foot-11 University of Utah-bound guard, but there was no getting around it that the Cavaliers are going to have a tougher time when she’s not playing.

“Alex Kandolin stepped up and she definitely made some plays,” said STM’s Klaire Kirsch, who grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers. “The juniors put forth some good playing time and made some crucial plays. Even though we weren’t ready for it, there was a togetherness we all understood and executed.”

St. Thomas More had a 14-4 lead after one quarter despite Gylten’s absence and led 23-14 at half. The Bearcats cut the lead to 26-21 in the third quarter but trailed 37-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Jayden Bies kept the Cavaliers going in the first half after Gylten went down, scoring 10 points. Kandolin maintained the momentum in the second half, finishing with nine points.

“In the second half we knew that this is why we prepare, this is what we do, this is what our team does,” said STM coach Brandon Kandolin. “We want to get out and defend and make it as tough as possible. To have Dru come back and be on the bench and be a positive part of that – some girls took on some roles and some growth. These were things they weren’t expecting to do.”

The Bearcats (20-5), who advanced to the semifinals as the No. 5 seed with an opening round 57-50 win over Little Wound, were led by Haley Rithmiller with 12 points. Webster Area suffered from shooting woes but defensively were able to put the pinch on St. Thomas More.

“We focused on defense,” said Webster Area coach Jared Vergeldt. “They have such great athletes and good scorers on that team…With (Gylten) out, that’s a big part of their scoring punch and it allowed us to hang around a little bit.”

