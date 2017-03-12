STM makes history with fourth consecutive Class A title

BROOKINGS – If a fourth consecutive Class A state girls basketball title was headed St. Thomas More’s way this year, the Cavaliers were going to have to do it without the team they brought to the tournament with them.

By all accounts senior guard Dru Gylten had embraced the sorts of things you want out of a talented point guard for the Cavaliers this season, but she wasn’t able to play in the state championship game this year because of a knee injury suffered in a semifinal win over Webster Area.

The assignment for STM was to carry on without her and they pulled it off like champs. Now four-time defending champs. The Cavs’ 47-36 win over the Orioles on Saturday night at Frost Arena was also the school’s fifth A title in the last six years.

Aislinn Duffy led the Cavaliers with 16 points, scoring 14 in the second half. Jayden Bies added 13. Riley Peters and Rianna Fillipi both scored 13 for the Orioles.

It was a third-quarter burst from St. Thomas More that changed everything. The Cavs hit just 4-of-20 shots from the field in the first half and looked a lot like a team missing its Division I-bound point guard, but came to life offensively after halftime with Duffy leading the way.

The momentum shift arrived quickly. Less than three minutes into the second half, St. Thomas More had erased an 18-14 first-half deficit and swapped it for a 21-18 lead. That lead was provided by a Bies 3-pointer and the Cavs never looked back. She followed it with another one two minutes later just to make sure.

The Cavs led 31-23 at the end of the third quarter after outscoring the Orioles 17-5 over those eight minutes and stayed out of immediate danger thereafter thanks to a defense that continually put the Orioles in spots where shooting was uncomfortable.

The Orioles had much better luck in the first half with a 13-11 lead midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Riley Peters that they extended to 18-13 on a pair of free throws from Madysen Vlastuin with 35 seconds remaining in the half.

Lennox hit three 3-pointers in the first half and hit 5-of-5 from the line.

Follow Mick Garry on Twitter at @MickGarry .

Lennox

Megan Hinker 0-4 0-0 0, Tiffany Plimpton 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Bruns 0-0 0-0 0, Madysen Vlastuin 1-11 5-6 8, Abbie Strasser 0-1 1-2 1, Gracie Bowers 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Peters 4-11 3-3 13, Courtney Weeldreyer 0-4 0-0 0, Bailey Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Rianna Fillipi 3-4 5-5 13, Leslie Fillipi 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Kruse 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 8-35 15-18 36

St. Thomas More

Jayden Bies 3-11 4-6 13, Dru Gylten 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 0-1 2-2 2, Klaire Kirsch 1-7 6-13 8, Alex Kandolin 2-5 4-4 8, Tintin Almqvist 0-1 0-1 0, Ashley Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0, Aislinn Duffy 7-10 2-2 16, Ciara Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Haleigh Timmer 0-0 0-0 0, Bailee Robbins 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Gorman 0-0 0-0 0, Meg Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 18-28 47

Lennox 10 8 5 13 36

STM 7 7 17 16 47

3-pt FG: LEN 5-19 (Hinker 0-4, Vlastuin 1-3, Peters 2-5, Weeldreyer 0-4, Fillipi 2-3), STM 3-13 (Bies 3-7, Kirsch 0-3, Kandolin 0-2, Wojcik 0-1). Rebounds: LEN 25 (Vlastuin 9), STM 33 (Bies 7, Wojcik 7). Fouls LEN 21, STM 17. Fouled out: Kruse Wojcik . Technical: none. Assists: LEN 3 (Strasser 1, Peters 1, Nelson 1), STM 8 (Kandolin 4). Steals: LEN 4 (Peters 2, Fillipi 2), STM 10 (Kirsch 4). Blocked shots: LEN 1 (Nelson 1), STM 3 (Bies 2). Turnovers: LEN 18, STM 11.