Strafford vs. Southern Boone

Strafford Lady Indians guard Abby Oliver (3) shoots the ball over Eagles defenders during first quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians forward Zoey Mullings (23) passes the ball in between Eagles defenders during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians guard Abby Oliver (3) shoots the ball over Eagles guard Faryn Griffin (10) during first quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Southern Boone Eagles guard Riley Scheer (4) reacts to a call during second quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians guard Kyndall Compton (10) shoots the ball during first quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians guard Abby Oliver (3) jumps in the arms of forward Hayley Frank (42) after the end of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians forward Zoey Mullings (23) shoots the ball over an Eagles defender during fourth quarter action of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
Strafford Lady Indians guard Kyndall Compton (10), guard Abby Oliver (3) and forward Mica Chadwell (14) hug after the end of the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game between the Strafford High School Lady Indians and the Southern Boone High School Eagles at O'Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield, Mo. on March 4, 2017. Strafford won the game 61-34.
