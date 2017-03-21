Strake Jesuit (Texas) surges into Super 25 boys winter soccer rankings

Strake Jesuit Prep (Houston) has moved into the latest USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys winter soccer.

Strake finished an undefeated regular season with a 17-0-3 mark and opens the playoffs this week against Fort Bend Austin (Sugar Land). The team did not play last week because of spring break.

Montverde Academy, the defending Super 25 boys winter soccer champions, finished its seventh consecutive unbeaten season and remains No. 1. Godinz Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.), the CIF Southern Regional Divisoin II champions, remains No. 2.

Mississippi 6A state champion Northwest Rankin (Flowood) and Florida 4A state champion Fleming Island (Orange Park), stay at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Pleasant Valley (Chico, Calif.), the CIF Northern Section champion, enters the rankings at No. 7. Alief Elsik (Houston) returns to the rankings this week after having dropped out. The team is 17-1-1 heading to the playoffs.