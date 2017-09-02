Strawberry Crest (Fla.) football team snaps 25-game losing streak

Congrats to Strawberry Crest and coach Ron Hawn on ending the school's 25-game losing streak with a win over King. — Bob Putnam (@BobbyHomeTeam) September 2, 2017

It was a good night to see long losing streaks go away, as Woodland (Ga.) and Odessa (Texas) weren’t the only schools to snap long skids Friday night.

Strawberry Crest (Dover, Fla.) broke a 25-game drought in convincing fashion, winning at Tampa’s C. Leon King by a 23-6 count.

The Chargers led 16-0 at halftime before holding on from there in clinching the program’s first victory since Sept. 19, 2014, according to the Plant City Observer.

King, meanwhile, hasn’t won since Nov. 6, 2015.The Lions next host Brandon on Sept. 15.

Strawberry Crest also has a bye next week and returns to action with a home game against Tampa Bay Tech on Sept. 15, where it hopes to win its first home contest since Oct. 18, 2013.