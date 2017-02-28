Strong finish propels Irish to regional championship

FREEDOM – Crunch time was approaching and players on the Freedom Irish had two options.

Turn up their game.

Or, turn in their uniforms.

The Irish avoided the latter situation with a big finish Monday night to win a girls’ basketball regional title with an inspired 54-39 victory over a dangerous Fox Valley Lutheran team at a jam-packed Freedom Fieldhouse.

Freedom (20-4) advanced to a Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday night at Seymour High School against Amherst (23-1). The Irish are a No. 1 seed, while Amherst is a No. 2 seed.

In eliminating Fox Valley Lutheran, Freedom pulled off the tough task of beating the well-coached Foxes three times in a single season. The Irish, ranked fifth in the wissports.net poll and eighth in the Associated Press poll, swept the regular-season series by scores of 59-26 and 35-34.

“A win over Fox Valley Lutheran in a regional championship, we’re very proud of that,” said Freedom coach Mike Vander Loop. “I always say that FVL week is the toughest week because coach (Dave) Wenzel’s teams are always so well-prepared. They throw a lot of different things at you. These last two days getting ready for Fox Valley Lutheran were a long two days, so I am ecstatic getting the win over Fox Valley Lutheran.”

It didn’t come easy.

Freedom led by as much as 14 points in the first half, but Fox Valley Lutheran made a run at the Irish in the second half. With Jenna Bruss sinking a 3-pointer and Alyssa Charron scoring four points, the Foxes opened the second half with a 10-4 surge to slash the Irish lead to 37-34.

But junior guard Brooke Garrett drilled the last of her three 3-pointers to give the Irish a much-needed spark and Freedom’s stifling defense took care of the rest.

Switching between man-to-man and zone defenses, the Irish halted the Foxes’ offensive flow and held FVL scoreless from the field in the final 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, senior post player Makenna Haase scored eight of her team-high 18 points to lead a game-closing 17-5 Freedom run that wrapped up the Irish’s second straight regional title.

“The girls dug in and finished the game,” said Vander Loop. “The atmosphere was pretty intense and I was proud of the way the girls handled the difficult atmosphere against a quality FVL team.

“I thought our girls were strong with the ball and Brooke Garrett hit some big threes. She couldn’t have timed them any better. They seemed to all come just when Fox Valley Lutheran was making a run. She’s hit 40-plus threes for us this season and hit a lot of them at big times, so credit to her.”

Senior forward Morgan Witt added 12 points for the Irish, while junior guard Jada Helms added 11 and Garrett scored nine.

“This is definitely exciting,” said Haase. “Fox Valley Lutheran is always a good team. We focused on not letting them shoot the three and closing on their drives because we know they like to drive and attack. We let them do a little too much of that in the first half and that’s how we got in foul trouble.

“In the second half, we talked more and communicated better and made sure we always had help on defense.”

Bruss led the Foxes, a No. 5 seed, with 15 points and Charron added 11.

“I think we dug ourselves a hole early and it takes so much energy to dig yourself out of that,” said Wenzel. “I thought we made a good run at the end of the first half and came out strong in the second half, but against a good team like Freedom, when it takes that much energy to dig out of that hole, it’s just hard to get over the hump.

“I thought a second factor was they were just tough on the glass. We gave up some that we probably shouldn’t have and some you’ve got to credit them because they have some nice players and are tough on the glass.”

The Foxes finished a solid season at 14-10.

“Walking off with a regional plaque would have been very, very neat, but the tough thing is we don’t get to come back and practice with the five seniors tomorrow,” Wenzel said. “This was a great team. I know a lot of coaches say things like that, but man, this team, there was no drama and the girls were so selfless. That’s the stamp they put on FVL basketball and we’re very grateful for that.”

Fox Valley Lutheran… …21 18 — 39 Freedom… …30 24 — 54

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 7, Krueger 1, Bruss 15, A. Charron 11, Brukardt 3, Wolf 2. Totals 10 16-29 39. Three-pointers: Bruss 3. Fouls: 18.

Freedom: Garrett 9, Helms 11, M. Haase 18, T. Haase 4, Witt 12. Totals 17 17-24 54. Three-pointers: Garrett 3. Fouls: 19.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg