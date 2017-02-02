Student athletes participate in National Signing Day

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, sports fans gathered in the St. Ignatius Foyer of the Booster Gym at 7:30 a.m.

Athletic Director Ed Ploof welcomed the crowd and then proceeded to explain the purpose of National Signing Day.

This year, ten Bellarmine athletes participated in the annual event. Many thanked their parents, coaches, friends and God.

Senior Riley Medley explained, “It was a cool experience and I like seeing where other people are going.”

Her classmate Sean Carlin agreed. “Signing Day is an amazing time for athletes like myself because it is something we aspired to do when we saw [in the past] our siblings, friends, teammates sign their national letters of intent. However, personally signing for me is a pride thing because it allows me to show off how hard I have worked and what my future holds.”

The Bellarmine students featured on Feb. 1 are listed below alphabetically.

Joey Bodoia, Boys Basketball, Claremont McKenna

Sean Carlin, Boys Soccer, University of Dallas

Clair Hill, Girls Golf, Oklahoma City University

Serena Lee, Girls Golf, Amherst

RJ Manke, Boys Golf, Pepperdine University

Claire McCarthy, Volleyball, Whitman

Riley Medley, Girls Soccer, Lake Forest College

Christian Moore, Football, Central Washington University

Kyle O’Brien, Boys Lacrosse

McKenzie Schwan, Volleyball, University of Portland