Student in Oklahoma falls from top of football stadium after game

A person fell from the top of the football stadium at an Oklahoma school immediately following a game Friday night.

The person – reportedly a student – fell from the Broken Arrow (Okla.) stadium in front of many fans who were leaving after the game, a witness told the Tulsa World.

Broken Arrow High School spokesman Charlie Hannema confirmed the reports to the World.

“A student was injured at the stadium and was transported to the hospital,” Hannema said. The Broken Arrow Police Department “is interviewing witnesses to try and figure out what happened.”

The game between Broken Arrow and Jenks had just ended with a 26-13 Jenks victory, and according to the World, many were still leaving the stadium when the student fell.