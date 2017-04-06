Students place at Japanese speech competition

On Friday March 3, nineteen Shaler Area students traveled to the University of Pittsburgh to compete in the Japan American Society of Pennsylvania’s Japanese Speech Contest. Evan Lysko placed first in the Advanced Plus Category and Kylie Dougherty and Alexis Finney placed first and second in the Intermediate category.

Shaler is one of the eight high schools in the area that offer Japanese and all of them took part in the competition. There were 19 Shaler Area students that were required to memorize a five minute speech in Japanese about the future of Japan. The students were permitted to talk about anything from changes in Japanese culture to Japan changing positions on international affairs.

“I think it would be incredibly difficult for most students to do that in English, let alone in a language that the State Department classifies as one of the three hardest for an English speaker to learn,” Steve Balsamico, Japanese sensei, said.

Lysko originally was competing against four others in the Advanced Plus division, but they ended up combining Advanced and Advanced Plus totaling to around 20 people total. Lysko placed first in Advanced Plus and the only person who placed higher than him was the grand prize winner who was from the Advanced level.

In Lysko’s winning speech, he talked about the importance of happiness and how it is beneficial not only to the individual, but also for the economy and society. He then spoke about the possible causes of Japan’s unhappiness. He ended his speech by implying that in order to fix a problem like happiness, abstract thought must be used. In his speech he also suggested that there should somehow be a reformation of Japan’s societal structure.

“The hardest part was getting it to be under five minutes while still saying everything I wanted to say. Giving my speech to the two really nice Japanese judges, I felt really confident. After I got placed though, I had to give my speech to everyone there. I definitely died a little bit inside, and I messed up a couple of times, but it’s over now,” Lysko said.

Although Lysko has no plans of pursuing a career in anything Japanese-related, he still hopes he can go back to Japan again in his lifetime to get another experience of their lifestyle and culture to see if there have been any advancements.

“In the end, it was a great experience that my Japanese teacher forced me to go through against my will,” Lysko said.

Kylie Dougherty chose to focus on technological aspects, such as computer usage, transportation, and the increased use of robotics to help with everyday activities. Dougherty also spoke about the economic relations between the United States and Japan, saying that they would continue to be strong and prosperous.

Dougherty had taught herself several new vocabulary words to make the speech more exciting and, even if creating a speech was challenging, she loves speaking Japanese and hopes to continue doing so.

“I would definitely love to work with Japanese in the future because it’s a beautiful and interesting language to learn and it is the class I’ve always felt constantly confident in,” Dougherty said.

Both Kylie Dougherty and Alexis Finney competed in the Intermediate category, and won first and second out of 15 people.

Finney chose to focus on robots as well, but she talked about their relationship with humans, and how she hopes the Japanese population will rise and become more diverse.

“The announcer called everyone from the division onto the stage and call out everyone’s name so they could receive a participation certificate. But they didn’t call Kylie and I, so I got super worried. Then someone next to me said ‘That means you won!’” Finney said. “I came into the competition with the assumption that I wouldn’t win…not only did someone win, but three people I knew! It makes me really proud of my friends, myself, and my teacher Balsamico sensei for getting me this far!”