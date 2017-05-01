Study: Nearly 90 percent of players chosen in NFL draft played multiple sports in high school

Almost every player who was selected in last weekend’s NFL draft played more than just football in high school.

This information comes from Tracking Football, which also found that 60 of the first 64 picks were multi-sport athletes.

EARLIER: 30 of 32 NFL first-round picks were multi-sport athletes

In all, 222 of the 253 players selected played more than one sport in high school. The majority (62 percent) ran track, while 45 percent played basketball.

Most athletes (53.4 percent) played just two sports, though some (32.8 percent) played three. Four players drafted played four sports in high school.

For much more data on NFL draft picks, visit TrackingFootball.com.