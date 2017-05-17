Study: Which high schools are best for athletes in America?

A new study has ranked the best public high schools for athletes in the United States.

According to Niche.com — which conducted the study as part of its annual series of studies about education — the results are based on student and parent reviews of athletics (50%), student participation in athletics (20% total with 10% girls and 10% boys), the number of sports offered at the school (10%) and expenses per school (10%).

Based on the methodology, results show four of the top six schools are in Illinois. A spokeswoman for Niche said that Illinois schools tend to have a high rate of expense per student that leads to more sports being offered and more students participating.

Below are the top 50 schools:

1. Adlai Stevenson (Lincolnshire, Ill.)

2. Glenbrook South (Glenbrook, Ill.)

3. Glenbrook North (Glenbrook, Ill.)

4. Pascack Valley (Hillsdale, N.J.)

5. Garden City (N.Y.)

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor, Ill.)

7. Saline (Mich.)

8. Fairfield Warde (Conn.)

9. Minnetonka (Minn.)

10. Glastonbury (Conn.)

11. Libertyville (Ill.)

12. Hinsdale Central (Ill.)

13. George W. Hewlett (N.Y.)

14. Cambridge Rindge and Latin (Mass.)

15. North Rockland (Thiells, N.Y.)

16. Grosse Pointe South (Mich.)

17. Arrowhead (Heartland, Wisc.)

18. Lincoln Way West (New Lenox, Ill.)

19. Southern Regional (Manahawkin, N.J.)

20. Lower Merion (Ardmore, Pa.)

21. Lake Forest (Ill.)

22. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.)

23. Edina (Minn.)

24. Hartland (Mich.)

25. River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)

26. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

27. Massapequa (N.Y.)

28. Penfield (N.Y.)

29. Essex (Essex Junction, Vt.)

30. Bay Shore (N.Y.)

31. Souhegan (Amherst, N.H.)

32. Manhasset (N.Y.)

33. Commack (N.Y.)

34. Mount Hebron (Ellicott City, Md.)

35. Simsbury (Conn.)

36. Cary-Grove (Ill.)

37. Staples (Westport, Conn.)

38. Wilton (Conn.)

39. Suffern (N.Y.)

40. East Grand Rapids (Mich.)

41. River Dell (Oradell, N.J.)

42. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)

43. New Hartford (N.Y.)

44. Pelham (N.Y.)

45. Wayne Hills (N.J.)

46. Wyomissing (Pa.)

47. Eastridge (Rochester, N.Y.)

48. Montclair (N.J.)

49. Hanover (N.H.)

50. Oyster Bay (N.Y.)