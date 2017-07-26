Stunner: Four-star California QB Brevin White picks Princeton over major powers

In what may be the most stunning commitment of the 2018 recruiting cycle to date, one of the top pro-style quarterbacks in the Class of 2018 officially passed on some of the most powerful programs in the nation in favor of the Ivy League.

Brevin White, a four-star passer from Southern California power Paraclete, chose Princeton on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound star also held scholarship offers from the likes of Washington, Tennessee, Arizona State and others.

White’s decision turned heads not only for his selection of an FCS school rather than a traditional power, but also because he is offically eschewing family bonds to do so. White’s older brother is Arizona State quarterback Brady White, who many expected to draw Brevin to the Sun Devils as well.

Instead the younger White has decided to head across the country and play for the Tigers.

You can see what Princeton is getting above, and how coaches across the nation would be excited about working with the traditional drop back passer.

It’s clear that Princeton’s strong academics played a key role in attracting White, who has excelled in the classroom despite already playing at two different schools before heading to Paraclete for his final season.

As noted by ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, White will officially forfeit a full scholarship for the opportunity to suit up with the Tigers, as Ivy League institutions do not offer athletic aid. That was clearly not his focus, nor were the expectations and hopes of others as White officially became the highest-ranked Princeton commit since 2009, and first four-star since 2014.