Sturgeon, McBride named IBCA Coaches of Year

A pair of local basketball coaches have picked up statewide honors.

Eastern (Pekin) and state title winning girls basketball coach Mike McBride and Floyd Central boys basketball coach Todd Sturgeon were named girls and boys coaches of the year, respectively by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association for District Three.

McBride led the Musketeers on a magical season, taking them to a 23-7 record and the school’s first state title in any sport when they knocked off Oak Hill, 42-31. During his 10 seasons at Eastern, McBride holds a record of 145-85 at the Class 2A school.

“It’s very humbling from the standpoint that there’s lots of great coaches out there,” McBride said. “It was surprising as well. A lot of it goes to the type of players I had this year because without them, we don’t have the type of success we experienced.”

While their season ended in the sectional round to New Albany for the fourth-consecutive year, Sturgeon led the Highlanders to a memorable 14-game winning streak through the heart of the season, picking up wins over Castle, Jeffersonville, Evansville Harrison and Brownstown. The Highlanders finished the season with a 19-5 record, finishing runners-up in the Hoosier Hills Conference to New Albany.

‘It’s obviously a nice honor and the fact that the coaches vote on it is something that is always nice to be recognized by your peers,” Sturgeon said. “Anyone that’s done any coaching understands that whether it’s a player or coach, it’s really a team award. As a coach, you have a group of your staff and administration that’s really contributing to that and is playing a role. It’s a staff and a team award as much as anything and we’re obviously grateful for it.”

Since winning the state title, McBride has been a busy man. The Musketeers were invited to the Indiana statehouse to be honored by the legislature along with the other state champions and they’re receiving similar honors on Thursday evening at halftime of the Indiana Pacers home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team has also been asked to be grand marshals for a number of upcoming parades and events.

“It’s been hectic,” McBride admitted. “It’s still a little bit overwhelming with some of the requests we’re getting to be part of. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world, it’s an awesome experience. We’ll remember it for a long time and we’re going to celebrate it as much as we can.”