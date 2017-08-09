Suburban Chicago football coach to miss season following DUI charge

The head football coach at a suburban Chicago high school, Richmond-Burton High, will have to sit out the 2017 season following a July DUI, though he may still keep his official on-campus job.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Richmond-Burton head football coach Patrick Elder will be forced to sit out the 2017 season following a July 15 arrest for DUI. According to Richmond-Burton Superintendent Tom Lind, Elder was not placed on leave from his job as the school’s athletic department.

There was no comment about why Elder was banned from coaching but allowed to remain as an administrator.

According to court records obtained by the Tribune, Elder has twice previously been convicted of DUI.

Elder was convicted of DUI in 1992 and 1995 in downstate McLean County. For the 1995 conviction, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said a third DUI conviction could bring a penalty ranging from probation to a maximum of seven years in prison.

Elder may also face some difficulty from the loss of his driver’s license for the coming full year. After 11 years with the district, Elder will be most focused on ensuring the 2017-18 school year isn’t his last at the school.