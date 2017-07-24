Braintree (Mass.) champion girls basketball coach returns after resigning following parental complaints

A famously successful girls basketball coach in Braintree, Mass., is headed back to her role on the bench months after she resigned in protest of complaints she received from parents who were upset about their daughters’ playing time and the team’s captaincy, among other issues.

As reported by the Quincy Patriot Ledger, Braintree girls basketball coach Kristin McDonnell was rehired to lead the school’s program on Friday after she resigned the post in April. The disagreement that precipitated her departure was due to complaints from disgruntled parents who were upset about their daughters’ playing time, per multiple sources who spoke with the Patriot Ledger and other Boston-area outlets.

Four of my favorite players & people with Coach Bob Hurley, the best coach out there and a huge role model for all of us coaches. pic.twitter.com/1jRGbPThNV — Kristen McDonnell (@CoachKristenMcD) July 17, 2017

“She was sick of the time it took and the energy it took and the effort it took to deal with the parents,” Braintree basketball parent Tom Herlihy told the Patriot Ledger April. “I sat in the stands with these parents listening to the moaning and the groaning, watching the eye rolls, watching them walk out of the gym in protest.”

Such parental interference was not new to the program under McDonnell, who was selected as the 2014-15 All-USA Massachusetts girls basketball coach of the year. Per the Patriot Ledger, the coach’s predecessor, Nick Krot, was also pushed out as the head coach in 2009 following complaints from program parents.

McDonnell’s unexpected departure sent shockwaves throughout the Boston area despite Braintree’s past struggles with coaches because of her remarkable success while leading the Wamps. In eight seasons she ran off a record of 166-25 including two-straight Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division I state titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15, a period during which the team won 63 consecutive games.

Two years after the second of those titles she stepped down. Now she’s back, much to the relief of Braintree officials and fans.

″BHS Athletics, and members of our girls basketball program and our community are fortunate to have Kristen return this winter,” Braintree Athletic Director Michael Denise said in a statement. “She has earned her reputation as a top basketball coach in the state and has been a veteran fixture with the exceptional coaching staff we have here at Braintree High School.”

As for McDonnell, she’s clearly happy to be back, too: