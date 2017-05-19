Legendary Texas girls basketball coach Sue Cannon retires after 1,117 wins

Legendary Texas girls basketball coach Sue Cannon has announced her retirement, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cannon, 69, coached for 46 years and won 1,117 games. She spent the last 31 years at Euless Trinity as coach and has been the school’s athletic coordinator for the last 19 years. Trinity was 27-6 last season and won a district title.

“I woke up and decided that 46 years of never having a summer off … I just decided it was time,” Cannon told The Dallas Morning News. “I am going to play a lot of golf, I am going to do some traveling that I haven’t had an opportunity to do.”