Sully Buttes tops SCW to claim 2nd straight 'B' title

Fueled by another big night from the duo of Racquel Wientjes and Chloe Lamb, Sully Buttes downed Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 63-48 to claim its second consecutive Class B state title Saturday night in Huron.

Wientjes led all scorers with 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting with five 3-pointers. She added six boards, two assists, two steals and a couple of blocks.

Lamb notched 19 points to go with eight assists and three steals.

Sully Buttes went 13-for-26 from the field in the first half, then hit eight of its nine attempts in the second half.

Myah Selland was the lone Blackhawk to finish in double figures, scoring 23 points on 8 of 20 shooting. The SDSU commit added eight boards, five assists, two blocks and three steals. Kayla Olson finished with four assists, while Abby Doering tallied a couple of steals.

Selland accounted for seven of the Blackhawks’ first 11 points, helping the team get out to an 11-4 advantage less than four minutes in. But a 3-pointer by Lamb helped to stabilize Sully Buttes, which went on to build a 33-23 halftime lead.

SCW managed to cut the deficit to single digits twice in the third quarter, but then Sully Buttes seized control, with about four minutes left when a couple of free throws from Wientjes pushed the lead back to double digits where it would remain the rest of the way.

SB led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

It’s the second straight title for Sully Buttes and its fourth since 2007.

Sully Buttes

Rachel Guthmiller 3-6 2-6 8, Racquel Wientjes 9-13 2-2 25, Gracie Olivier 0-0 0-0 0, Kendra Kleven 1-2 2-3 5, Lauren Wittler 3-4 0-0 6, Chloe Lamb 5-10 7-12 19, Brooklynn Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Marinda Archer 0-0 0-0 0, Gabby McQuirk 0-0 0-0 0, Angela Guthmiller 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-35 13-25 63

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Megan Poyer 2-7 0-0 6, Abby Vermeulen 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Olson 2-2 0-0 4, Maddie Vermeulen 2-7 0-0 4, Sarah Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Madi Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Tesa Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Tristan Ziebart 1-3 0-0 3, Catherine Bechen 0-0 0-0 0, Alissa Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Doering 2-4 4-4 8, Kaylee White 0-2 0-0 0, Erica Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Myah Selland 8-20 4-5 23. Totals 17-46 8-9 48

SB 18 15 14 16 63

SCW 18 5 10 15 48

3-pt FG: SB 8-17 (Guthmiller 0-1, Wientjes 5-8, Kleven 1-2, Lamb 2-6), SCW 6-18 (Poyer 2-6, Vermeulen 0-1, Ziebart 1-2, Selland 3-9). Rebounds: SB 25 (Guthmiller 6, Wientjes 6), SCW 28 (Selland 8). Fouls SB 9, SCW 18. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: SB 16 (Lamb 8), SCW 11 (Selland 5). Steals: SB 9 (Lamb 3), SCW 6 (Selland 3). Blocked shots: SB 2 (Wientjes 2), SCW 2 (Selland 2). Turnovers: SB 10, SCW 13.

Ethan routs Warner in 3rd-place tilt



After falling to Sully Buttes in the final minutes of Friday’s semifinal, defending Class B champ Ethan took its frustrations out on Warner, coasting to a 60-42 win.

It was not much of a sweat for the Rustlers, who never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 28 late in the third quarter.

Four of Ethan’s five starters scored in double figures, led by Ellie Hohn who finished with 14. Hohn, who hit 6 of 18 shots, also added three assists and two steals. Rachel Hawkins notched 12 points, Kacey Bartscher finished with 11 and KarlyGustafson added 10. Amanda Miiller notched nine points off the bench to go with three assists and a steal.

For Warner, Haylee Hanson scored a game-high 20 points with six 3-pointers. Alexis Boesl tallied four assists and three steals.

The Rustlers have finished first, second and now third over the last three Class B state tournaments.

Ethan

Jessica Bartscher 0-0 0-0 0, Jessica Endres 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Miiller 0-0 0-0 0, Patience Nesheim 1-1 0-0 2, Mollie Miiller 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Hawkins 5-7 1-1 12, Janae Gustafson 0-1 2-2 2, Callie Hohn 0-0 0-0 0, Karly Gustafson 5-9 0-0 10, Ellie Hohn 6-8 0-0 14, Regan Gerlach 0-0 0-0 0, Kacey Bartscher 4-11 1-1 11, Amanda Miiller 4-5 0-2 9, Shawntel Hohn 0-0 0-0 0, Rhena Hohn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-42 4-6 60

Warner

Laura Ochsner 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Leidholt 0-1 1-2 1, Morgan Rozell 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Hanson 7-13 0-0 20, Alexis Boesl 0-4 0-0 0, Emily Wiedebush 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Heilman 0-0 0-0 0, Makala Hauge 2-4 0-2 4, Riley McNeil 1-1 0-0 2, Reilly Fuhrman 2-7 0-0 6, Laurie Rogers 2-5 4-6 8, Ashley Fischbach 0-1 0-0 0, Keeley Fischbach 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Wiedebush 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-37 6-12 42

Ethan 14 15 16 15 60

Warner 7 8 2 25 42

3-pt FG: ETH 6-11 (Hawkins 1-2, Hohn 2-3, Bartscher 2-5, Miiller 1-1), WARN 8-20 (Hanson 6-11, Boesl 0-3, Fuhrman 2-4, Fischbach 0-1, Fischbach 0-1). Rebounds: ETH 22 (Miiller 7), WARN 23 (Hauge 7). Fouls ETH 12, WARN 10. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: ETH 9 (Hohn 3, Miiller 3), WARN 10 (Boesl 4). Steals: ETH 10 (Gustafson 3), WARN 6 (Boesl 3). Blocked shots: ETH 0, WARN 2 (Hanson 1, Rogers 1). Turnovers: ETH 13, WARN 18.

New Underwood pulls away from Parker in 5th place game



New Underwood used a 10-2 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 43-32 win over Parker in the fifth-place game at the Class B state tournament Saturday.

Brianna Phillipsen knocked down 6 of 9 field goals and added six more free throws to finish with a game-high 18 points. She added two blocks and two steals, defensively. Jaedyn Finkbeiner added 10 points and three assists for New Underwood, which shot 50 percent from the field for the game. It attempted just three 3-pointers all game.

For Parker, Lauren Hunstad notched 14 points and four steals. Lexi Olson also tallied four steals. Rylie Christensen picked up seven points and three steals.

Parker

Karley Peters 0-2 0-1 0, Makenzie Dean 0-5 0-1 0, Lauren Hunstad 5-14 1-2 14, Raelin Jurgens 1-7 0-0 2, Grace Leberman 2-10 2-2 7, Lexi Olson 1-2 0-2 2, Rylie Christensen 2-9 3-3 7. Totals 11-49 6-11 32

New Underwood

Cailyn Miller 1-2 0-1 3, Carissa Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Cerington Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Brianna Phillipsen 6-9 6-9 18, Lexi Ballard 1-1 2-3 4, Sierra Oberlander 0-1 0-2 0, Jaedyn Finkbeiner 4-12 2-2 10. Totals 15-30 12-21 43

Parker 9 11 5 7 32

New Underwood 8 13 9 13 43

3-pt FG: PAR 4-18 (Dean 0-3, Hunstad 3-7, Jurgens 0-1, Leberman 1-7), NUN 1-3 (Miller 1-2, Oberlander 0-1). Rebounds: PAR 24 (Dean 5, Hunstad 5), NUN 36 (TEAM 7, Phillipsen 7, Finkbeiner 7). Fouls PAR 21, NUN 15. Fouled out: Jurgens Dean . Technical: none. Assists: PAR 5 (Dean 2), NUN 9 (Ballard 4). Steals: PAR 11 (Hunstad 4, Olson 4), NUN 9 (Jones 4). Blocked shots: PAR 0, NUN 6 (Jones 2, Phillipsen 2). Turnovers: PAR 12, NUN 17.

Sees lifts Avon to 7th-place finish



In a back-and-forth battle, an old-fashioned 3-point play by Lauren Sees with 44 seconds left helped Avon escape with a 45-41 win over Timber Lake.

Sees finished with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting,with six boards and a couple of assists. Teammate Cheylee Nagel led all scorers with 19 points and seven boards. Hanna Powers dished out four assists.

For Timber Lake, Loryn Schoelerman poured in a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds. Sydnee Mettler also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Avon

Hanna Powers 1-3 1-2 4, Jill Bertus 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney Buchholz 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Sees 4-9 5-9 13, Ashley Cap 1-2 0-2 2, Cheylee Nagel 6-10 7-10 19, Livi Jurrens 3-7 0-0 7, Kacie Mudder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 13-23 45

Timber Lake

Josie White 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan Ducheneaux 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Maher 0-3 1-2 1, Sydnee Mettler 3-9 2-2 10, Loryn Schoelerman 6-13 7-8 21, Lexy White 1-4 0-1 2, Lorenda Long 0-3 0-0 0, Chyanne Ducheneaux 1-4 0-0 2, LaShae Nash 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 13-40 10-13 41

Avon 10 9 14 12 45

Timber Lake 13 8 11 9 41

3-pt FG: AVON 2-10 (Powers 1-3, Bertus 0-1, Sees 0-2, Nagel 0-2, Jurrens 1-2), TL 5-15 (White 1-1, Maher 0-1, Mettler 2-5, Schoelerman 2-4, White 0-2, Long 0-2). Rebounds: AVON 31 (Nagel 7, Jurrens 7), TL 22 (Schoelerman 7). Fouls AVON 14, TL 19. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: AVON 7 (Powers 4), TL 7 (White 5). Steals: AVON 3 (Powers 1, Sees 1, Jurrens 1), TL 6 (White 2). Blocked shots: AVON 0, TL 0. Turnovers: AVON 15, TL 9.